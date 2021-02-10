Margo Mire Baker is both an artist and art teacher. She is full of passion and color and it shows in her work and her teaching. She often works on plasma cut metal, taking basic materials and making them into works inspired by nature and her surroundings.
She is an artist in residence at the Lafayette Art Association, housed on E. St. Mary Boulevard in the Oil Center in a newly painted, bright yellow building. There is a gallery, open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. On the first Saturday of each month they have an arts market with showcases from artists, learning opportunities and a world of creativity.
Margo has taught art for 25 years to children and adults. She delights in her students' work, showing it to me alongside her own. You can find more about her on Facebook @margobakerart and at the Lafayette Art Association (@lafayetteart). She’ll make you smile.
What was your first job? Waterslide lifeguard, made a whole $3 an hour!
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up early, have my coffee, watch my husband (Dave Baker) on TV, get kids to school, start supper, then get to my studio!
What advice would you give the younger you? Worry less and trust my instincts.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Becoming a mother for the first time, and again three more times!
What values do you live by? Treat others the way you want to be treated.
What do you most appreciate? My husband, he supports me, wants what’s best for me and loves our family.
What is your favorite journey? Road trip with my family to the west. Went to some of the highest peaks, The Grand Canyon, and seven national parks.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Alone? What’s that? If it were to happen, at home.
What living figure most inspires you? Jimmy Carter. I admire his love of humanity and his dedication to community service.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Follow your gut, believe in yourself.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “Women of Troublesme Creek” by Kim Michelle Richardson
What is the best thing about where you live? I live close to everything, right in the middle of the city. But the little grocery store next door is probably the best!
How do you "let the good times roll"? Cook and invite my whole family over!
What did you want to be when you grew up? An artist or architect
What is your motto? Do the best you can with whatever the day throws at you. You got this!
How would you like to be remembered? A good mother, wife, and kind and generous person. Funny and patient.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I’ll look up something from one of my affirmation and prayer books. Usually what’s there will help me refocus.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Spending time with my family, creating and sharing my art, and getting advice and strength from my friends.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Where did I leave my (insert anything here) ?
What is your favorite word? It’s not really a word, but a combination of names of my boys and my brothers. It’s used when I’m trying to get the attention of one of them, but I’m not shouting out the right name. It goes like, “JohnMic-Thom-Benjam-Simon-JP-Mac-Ross...you know who you are!!”
What do you collect? I love my eclectic collection of art, pottery, plants, rocks, sticks, na-ture stuff. I collect everything.
What food could you live on for a month? Soup or chicken salad
What would you change about yourself? Less scatter-brained, more focused.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Anne of Green Gables.
Describe yourself in five words. Creative, nurturing, compassionate, supportive and weird.
What is your idea of happiness? When everyone in my family is home, under the same roof. With nobody having plans. It’s a safe and secure feeling. Really, it’s the best feeling.
What is your favorite movie? "The Color Purple"
What music defines who you are? Folky. Acoustic. John Denver works well for me. I really like all sorts of music. I’ve been known to rock it out every once in a while. It’s loudest in the car.
Who is your style icon? Meryl Streep in “Out of Africa”
What do you most regret? Not taking the chance to live somewhere outside of Acadiana. Or even outside of the country for a while.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What are my favorite things to cook.
What would the answer be? Things that take a long time, such as stews, gumbo, or soup. Something that you tend to and nurture all day.