April Courville: A cast of colorful characters for Halloween BY APRIL COURVILLE | Contributing writer April Courville Author email Nov 5, 2019 - 4:00 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Couple costumes are always a hit. Justin Southworth dressed as Jack Skellington and Brigitte Garza came as Sally, both characters from the 'Nightmare Before Christmas.' A.Dannette Photography Buy Now Even the staff at Reve got into the party spirit. Allison Guilbert turned out as a milkmaid and Cory Stewart as a dancing pumpkin. A.Dannette Photography Buy Now This crew was representing musical theater with, from left, Olivia Johnson from CATS, Blaine Peltier dressed as the Fantom of the Opera and Sarah Fanduy as Mary Poppins. A.Dannette Photography Buy Now Kayla Winey went as Jesse from 'Toy Story,' Meagin Luquette was a Disney Cast Member and Olivia LeBlanc dressed as Whinnie the Phoo. A.Dannette Photography Buy Now Marissa Ibanez and Kennedy Nicole greet party goers at the event. A.Dannette Photography Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A lot of people braved the cold to celebrate Halloween. We stopped at Reve Coffee Roasters downtown for All Hollow’s Drip, a Clandestine Collective event that featured DJs, cocktails and some of the best of Halloween costumes around. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save April Courville Author email Follow April Courville Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email