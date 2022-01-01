Manasseh Glory Cooley, the first baby born at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in 2022, made her family’s dreams come true with her arrival.

Manasseh, Lacey Labbe’s seventh child, was born at 4:14 a.m. a healthy 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19.5 inches long after roughly 36 hours of labor, the proud mother said. Labbe, a pastor and Gospel artist, said she felt God’s hand at play in her youngest child’s birth.

Originally due Dec. 22, Manasseh was slow to enter the world. The 33-year-old mother said the process was at times frustrating, discouraging and frightening. An experienced mother, Labbe questioned herself when her baby did not make a quick appearance after Labbe was induced Thursday. Is there something wrong? Can I still do this, she wondered.

The Christian said she felt a calling to trust herself and God’s plan.

Two weeks before her due date, the mother of seven said her aunt had a vivid dream that the infant would be born on New Year’s Day. Labbe herself had a distinct dream her child would be born via a vaginal birth. As she discussed options with her doctors and midwives, including having a c-section during her extended labor, Labbe said she felt a call to let the birth take its course.

“I’m real into my faith and I believe that God will send us certain signs to prepare for the unknown. I can definitely say that in all the moments leading up to the birth I had one plan but he had another,” the mother said.

When the clock passed midnight and the new year began, her labor took a turn and began moving. Manasseh made her appearance four hours later, the mother said. The symbolism of a New Year’s baby aligns perfectly with the meaning behind the infant’s name.

“One day I woke up and God led me to Genesis 41: 51. Manasseh means God has made me forget entirely my troubles and my father’s house. After going through the COVID-19 pandemic and seeing so many lives impacted in such a major way, businesses going through so much stuff, I just wanted to forget this year and just start fresh. Not only for myself but for my family, friends and people I know all over the world, and so I named her that,” she said.

“I believe in naming kids something they can look up to or that has purpose,” Labbe said.

Post birth, Labbe said she’s feeling joyful, complete and assured.

Her husband, Kendrick Cooley, is on shift as a certified rigger working in Midland, Texas, but was able to see his daughter for the first time on a FaceTime call. Labbe said he was joyful, but emotional that he couldn’t be present for her birth.

Her older children — 14, 13, 9, 8 and twin 2-year-olds — are thrilled to welcome their new sibling into the fold and meet the baby girl in person for the first time. Labbe’s eldest child, Milani, is especially excited — she loves being a big sister and leading her troop of siblings, the mother said.

Manasseh’s addition puts the girls in the family in the majority, with four girls and three boys.