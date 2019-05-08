I went to a potluck/jam (as in music) party on the outskirts of Breaux Bridge last week. From what I understand, it’s a traditional gathering the Thursday before the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival.

Speaking of which, BBCF dodged an ICBM of a bullet Saturday as an early morning storm blustered and bullied its way through town with snarling wind, waves of rain and frightening lightning — only to depart leaving a beaming sun behind partly cloudy skies and a breeze to dance on.

But about that party. You’re probably familiar with the six degrees of separation theory, right? It’s the theory that anyone on the planet can be connected to another through a chain of folks no more than five people long.

I met Lou Farrow, who is from Grand Junction, Colorado. He and Amanda Bailey, both fine musicians, are in town for Balfa Week. I told Lou I’d lived in Telluride, Colorado, and in the course of the conversation I’d mentioned Art Goodtimes, a columnist I used to work with at the defunct Telluride Times-Journal.

Lou said he didn’t, but Amanda knew Art. Can you believe? What are the chances? So I walked up to Amanda and said something to the effect of Art Goodtimes said hello.

She responded with was one of those, "You know Art?" things. I quickly told her that I’d made up the part that he said hello, but the truth was Art and I are friends and worked together in the late '80s and early '90s in Telluride.

So we chatted a bit about all of that. I’ve got to say, just talking about Art and Colorado put a smile on my face.

Shortly thereafter I met Karen Holden from Madison, Wisconsin. Giddy with the last “six degrees theory” incident, I asked her if she knew Katie M., a long lost friend who’s also from Madison.

Alas, she did not. Bummed, though not bummed out, we chatted about music, dancing, Louisiana and Wisconsin and of course, the Green Bay Packers, my favorite team since I was a kid (Of course, the New Orleans Saints are right there, too, when they don’t play the Packers).

Then it occurred to me to ask her if she knew friends of mine from Appleton, Wisconsin, Rick and Becky.

And while I didn’t have their last name on my tongue, Karen did — Krumwiede — because she knew them through the Cajun music and dance scene up in Madison.

What?!

“Yeah,” said Rick over the phone. “We’ll go two hours for a two-hour Cajun dance because that’s the only one around.”

And that’s where they met Karen where a Wisconsin Cajun band, Cajun Strangers, “put them on every month at a bar,” Rick said. “They’ve been doing that for several years.”

For five years now, Rick and Becky visit the area twice a year. They’ll stay at a bed and breakfast across the street from me in February for six weeks. Then they return in October for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.

Before they returned home in March, Rick showed me a photo of their home his neighbor recently sent. Snow was up to the bottom of the mailbox.

Yep, the dead of winter is an excellent time to get out of Wisconsin and head down to the subtropics.

“I think we both agree it’s the weather, it’s the food, it’s the music, it’s the dancing,” said Rick over the speakerphone.

“Probably not in that order,” Becky interjected. “It’s probably the music and dancing first.”

“And then, more recently” said Rick. “The people. We’ve gotten to know more people.”

All good reasons. I’ll have more on Rick and Becky in the future. I’d called them about Karen and learned a lot more that I’d like to share.

Anyway, between Lou, Amanda, Art, Karen, Rick and Becky, the common denominator that brings them here are all found in our very own living and breathing Cajun and Creole cultures of south Louisiana.

They come here because they can see the forest for the trees.

Oh, and about that six degrees of separation thing with Lou and Amanda and Art, and Karen and Rick and Becky: We narrowed it down to one degree.