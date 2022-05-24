A New Orleans-based Cajun-Creole restaurant is coming to Lafayette.
Coterie Restaurant and Oyster Bar purchased the property on 6921 Ambassador Caffery Parkway across from Fat Pat’s in Broussard.
The restaurant serves upscale and authentic Cajun and Creole dishes, from breakfast to brunch to dinner. The highlight of the restaurant is their raw and charbroiled oysters, Kristian Wadleigh, owner of Coterie, said. The location will be 9,000 square feet and have rooftop dining.
The rooftop dining area will be split into a covered area with the other half being a fully open-air experience, according to renderings.
Wadleigh said he believes the rooftop dining will be a hit with locals, especially during their brunches.
While the restaurant offers Creole dining, the Lafayette location will be more geared toward Cajun food fare with a New Orleans twist.
“We are hoping to break ground by Sept.,” Wadleigh said, “It’ll be a year build-out, hopefully, the fourth quarter of 2023, we should be opening.”
Plans are still being discussed with engineers and architects, so an actual start date has not been determined, Wendi Ritz, director of business development of Manuel Commercial, said.
Wadleigh chose Lafayette for Coterie’s second location because he lives in Lafayette. He said Lafayette is a growing market. Wadleigh long wanted a location in Lafayette and finally found the ideal location.
“We’ve been looking to come to this area for a while. It’s a wonderful area. A lot of young families, young professionals in the area, it looks like a growing spot,” Wadleigh said.
The cost of construction was not disclosed.
The location will seat around 215 people and he's hoping to hire around 60-70 employees.
Coterie’s first opened in 2009 in the French Quarter district of New Orleans at 135 Decatur St.
The restaurant will be constructed by Manuel Commercial. The company has created several projects in Lafayette such as Sunbelt Lighting, First National Bank and the Boys & Girls Club.