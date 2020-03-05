FRIDAY

LADIES OF THE BOLT 80S/90S SHOW: 8 p.m., Bolt Bar & Patio, 114 McKinley St., Lafayette. Special guest Jazlyn Monèa. $5.

SATURDAY

LES MAINS — THE ART OF CHEESE MAKING: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Taught by guest artisan Mimi DelGizzi in Vermilionville's cooking school. Cost is $65, and limited to eight students. The fee covers the cost of ingredients and tools.

HUB CITY METAPHYSICAL FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Showcasing a combination of holistic and metaphysical vendors, teachers, practitioners, healers, seekers, performers and more.

DEMO DAY — KAYAK, FLY ROD, ONEWHEEL: 10 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette.

COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — LOUISIANA TRAIL RIDERS: 10 a.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilionville St., Lafayette. Coffee and lively panel discussion on Jeremiah Ariaz’s "Louisiana Trail Riders" exhibition. The artist and members of the trail riding community will participate. Also discussed will be Southern Louisiana trail riding, its history, and the rich culture it possesses today.

DR. SEUSS BIRTHDAY COOKING CELEBRATION COOKING CLASS: 4:30 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. This class has limited stations and will be booked based on those who complete registration with payment. Cook a full-course meal using Louisiana seasoning and ingredients. Door prizes and more. Feel free to dress a favorite Dr. Seuss character. $35 for an adult & child/$40 for an adult & child plus an additional child.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: 7 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Before the game, Magic Pass, presented by Tum-E Yummies, offers a 30-minute interactive event where one can spend time with Globetrotter stars, learn tricks and shoot hoops. $30.50-$113.

PERVIRGIN: 9 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. New Orleans-based performer and comedian Nkechi Chibueze presents her one-woman show. $12.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

ACADIANA HOME & DESIGN SHOW: 10 a.m. both days, Cajundome, Lafayette. Adults, $10.50; military, $7.25; kids 12 and younger free.

SUNDAY

ZYDECO MARATHON FINISH LINE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Celebrate the Zydeco Marathon full, half and relay with food, cold beer & live music by Chris Foreman & the Bayou Boys.

WEDNESDAY

2020 ACADIANA GO RED FOR WOMEN LUNCHEON: 10 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through March 14. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones