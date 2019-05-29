Here’s some good news: The first day of summer is June 21. That’s still just about three weeks away.

Ah, spring.

Other good news: Summer will then be over within three months come Sept. 23. In the meantime, we’ll just breeze through the dog days as we await the coming of a cool, comfy fall.

The bad news: Yeah, right.

So, with this in mind, I return my attention to my sometime neighbors from Wisconsin, Rick Krumwiede and Becky Martini Krumwiede. I introduced the retired couple recently in a column about connections made with old friends through new ones bound by their love and appreciation of the Cajun and Creole cultures.

For five years now, Rick and Becky have come to the Deep south in February when the tundra is frozen and remain until spring nearly beckons. This year they missed the bomb cyclone “Wesley,” basically a hurricane in the middle of winter in the middle of our country, on their return home.

Their first exposure to our homegrown sounds was zydeco on a Putamayo compilation CD from Becky’s sister, who, as a traveling nurse, worked in Abbeville and then New Orleans.

“And we knew we liked that, so probably the first Cajun music we heard was in Oshkosh,” said Rick. “They used to have a Sawdust Days Festival with a Cajun and zydeco stage with bands from Louisiana.”

They don’t recall who they heard.

“We didn’t didn’t know enough about it,” said Rick.

“Yeah,” said Becky. “We just liked it.”

However, the couple did dance.

“We actually did. At some point, we tried it,” Rick said. “We didn’t know what we were doing, but we gave it a try.”

They know what they’re doing now — by a long shot. You should see them; the two take to the dance floor like Fred and Ginger, with calm aplomb and giddy eyes.

They didn’t take lessons; just practiced. For Cajun dance, the couple took a cue from instructional DVDs and “practiced in our basement and played it over 14,000 times,” Becky said with a wink in her voice.

They also watched Greg Benusa’s DVD’s teach zydeco dance.

“The zydeco is kind of California style,” said Rick. “When we got to Louisiana, it didn’t look anything like what people were doing. But Cajun, there are a couple of really old Cajun DVDs and I can't even remember them. I remember the guys with the yellow shirts but also the one by the Courvilles. They’re still around. We still see them at Randol’s with tour groups.”

Rick and Becky first visited the area in the fall of 2013 and, no, it wasn’t for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.

“No, actually it was right after I retired, we decided to take a 10-day trip," he said. "So we flew down to Lafayette and stayed in four different places. We just wanted to check out the area because we knew we liked the music and we’ve been to a couple of Cajun dances up here.”

That would’ve been the Cajun Strangers, a Madison Cajun band.

Then they came to see the firsthand the original purveyors of Cajun and zydeco music.

“So, we went down there in the fall,” said Rick. “And, man, we went everywhere in that 10-day period and decided we liked it so much, that we’d come down for at least a month in the wintertime.”

“Yep,” Becky said. “So that’s morphed into six weeks now. I’d like it to be longer.”

In those six weeks, the dancing duo hit all the action, from the Cajun jams at the Blue Moon and in the homes of locals, to whoever’s playing at Randol’s, La Poussiere, Artmosphere, Feed n Seed, Pont Breaux’s, Buck & Johnny’s and Taunt Marie’s (formerly Joie de Vivre).

Keeping with a healthy lifestyle, the couple also pedal around Breaux Bridge during the day, and indulge in Off Road Cro K, a sport in which Rick quickly shed his “Rookie from McCookie” status with inexplicable victories on day one.

But when the couple aren’t here, they get their Cajun dance fix by going to monthly dances in Madison, and, “We listen to KRVS (88.7 FM) a lot,” Rick said. They start their Saturday mornings with Zydeco Est Pas Sale with JB and MC - “they’re a hoot,” said Becky.

“Oh, yeah,” said Rick. “We’ve been listen to Herman (Fuselier/Zydeco Stomp) for years.”

Rick and Becky have connected to the culture and the people here and are looking at extending their visits and possibly even buying.

“We’d love to have a place so that we could come down more often," Rick said. "I don’t know that we’d want to live there year round. The summers are actually nice up here.”

Copy that.

We also have nice summers. Nice and hot and humid. And not calendar specific, either.