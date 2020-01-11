Registration is open for "Churchill in Conflict and Culture: A Symposium" from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the LITE Center, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
The symposium is presented by the Hilliard Museum and the National World War II Museum in conjunction with the Hilliard Museum's exhibit, "The Art of Sir Winston Churchill," running through March 21.
Organized by New Orleans' WWII museum, the symposium brings together University of Louisiana at Lafayette faculty from the History and Art departments, historians from the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at The National WWII Museum and renowned British author and scholar, David Reynolds, to add another dimension to Churchill as statesman, artist and writer.
This program is free, but those attending are asked to register in advance at eventbrite.com/e/churchill-in-conflict-and-culture-a-symposium-tickets77852116777. A light lunch also is available for prepurchase at the time of registration.
A program of the day’s events can be found at HilliardMuseum.org.