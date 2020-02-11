Kenny Neal, Eric Gales, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Sonny Landreth will perform for the 2020 Baton Rouge Blues Festival Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and 19 downtown, festival organizers have announced.
The full lineup of performers will be revealed in a special video preview during a March 3 event at The Basin Music Hall, where the 2020 poster and pin also will be unveiled. The party, open to the public, runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A $10 donation will be accepted at the door. Appetizers, drink specials and a commemorative 2020 Blues Festival pin will be available to patrons.
"Neal is one of the strongest modern proponents of Baton Rouge swamp blues, and is a second-generation southern Louisiana bluesman who is cognizant of the region’s venerable blues tradition and imaginative enough to steer it in fresh directions," a Blues Fest Facebook post on Monday night said.
Neal's dad, harpist Raful Neal, was a Baton Rouge blues mainstay whose pals included Buddy Guy and Slim Harpo (the latter gave 3-year-old Kenny his first harmonica). At age 13, Neal was playing in his father’s band, and at 17, landed a job playing bass for Buddy Guy, the post also said.
Kenny Neal’s 2016 "Bloodline" was nominated for a 2017 Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album and also won two 2017 BMAs (Blues Music Awards); one for Best Contemporary Blues Album and the other for Best Contemporary Male Blues Artist.
Gales was a child prodigy and released his debut album, "The Eric Gales Band," on Elektra Records in 1991 as a 16-year-old, according to the Blues Festival. It was the first of 10 albums on the label.
He has released 15 studio albums in total, and has toured widely, playing shows with Gary Clark Jr., Beth Hart and Gov’t Mule.
He played his first headline tour in the UK and Ireland to sold out crowds.
His fans include Carlos Santana, Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction, Red Hot Chili Peppers), Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge), Joe Bonamassa, Tony Rombola (Godsmack) and Tosin Abasi (Animals as Leaders).
Ingram is a 22-year-old Mississippi native whose album, “Kingfish,” was nominated for a 2020 Grammy in the Best Traditional Blues category.
Like Neal, slide guitar master Landreth has played the Blues Festival several times, and said he is looking forward to playing his new material from "Blacktop Run" live for festival goers.
Landreth will close out the festival on Sunday, organizers said.
“'Blacktop Run' is probably the most eclectic recording I’ve done. And sonically, I think this is the best album we’ve ever made,” he said.