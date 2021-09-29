"I got a plan," Niecy Nash-Betts proclaims in the trailer for the fourth and final season of TNT's "Claws."
That's nothing new for Nash-Betts' ever-scheming character Desna Simms in the bold drama series shot primarily in New Orleans. What is new is the trailer for the upcoming season and the premiere date, Dec. 26 (8 p.m.).
The third season of “Claws” ranked as a top 10 cable drama in 2019.
"'Claws' is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. The series follows Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect," according to a series synopsis. "It's the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world."
"Claws" also stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, former Baton Rouge actor Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon and Lafayette native Evan Daigle, with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.
The network also announced that an early sneak of the final season’s first episode will air Dec. 17 during TBS’ weekly talk show “Friday Night Vibes,” hosted by Tiffany Haddish with co-host Deon Cole. Both longtime “Claws” fans, "they'll catch up with the cast as they take a trip down memory lane sharing their favorite moments from the first three seasons of 'Claws,'" a news release says.
“Claws” is executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, series creator Eliot Laurence and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver. Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train in association with Warner Bros. Television produces "Claws" for TNT.