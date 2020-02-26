Maggi Bienvenu has learned that home can be anywhere when you are happy with yourself, give back to your community and know that life is precious.
Maggi is a graduate research assistant at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, working on her doctorate in educational leadership for exceptional learners. She comes from a long line of educators, and realized that her role is to support those in education.
As we chat, people are arriving to celebrate Mardi Gras in her downtown home; everyone is greeted enthusiastically and that’s very typical Maggi. She is one of the people bringing magic to downtown Lafayette and she’s doing so quite deliberately.
Maggi is social, involved, intelligent and funny — she cares deeply about our community and making it better while retaining what makes it special. She is currently one of the co-chairs on the civic committee for the 705, and if you read her last answer you’ll know she thinks you should get involved, too.
What was your first job? Technically, my first paycheck came from a Christmas job at my uncle’s cable company in Golden Meadow. That was followed by an internship at Walt Disney World as an “Attractions Hostess” at Spaceship Earth at Epcot. I later ended up working there full-time.
Describe a typical day in your life. I would LOVE to have a “typical” day these days, where I can sit at my cubicle and get that dissertation written. I’m usually running between meetings, trainings, and classes. But my research is on the intersectionality of communities and education, so I keep telling myself it’s all related.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t let your fears get in the way of trying. As a woman with ADHD, I’m great at small talk with new people, but I’m afraid of hurting their feelings when I can’t recall details from our animated first conversation — not just your name, but sometimes that we even talked before. So now I lead with it. It’s why I love nametags and social media. I sincerely care about the people I meet, I just need help remembering.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The single event that led me to where I am today was the death of my father, John Bienvenu. When we lost him at a relatively young age, it got me thinking about my bucket list and what I could realistically accomplish. I left my job of nearly 10 years at Disney, circumnavigated the globe, and came back to UL-Lafayette for grad school. Literally the week I came home, I went to my 20th high school reunion, reconnected with a guy who was a year ahead of me, and now he’s my husband. We’re living in my great-grandparents’ home in downtown Lafayette, and both are figuring out how we can contribute to our community. Five years ago, I would have never dreamed that is where I’d end up.
What values do you live by? I believe in something that at Disney I called “real magic.” The real magic wasn’t the illusion and the show that we put on for guests. It came from the fact that, despite all the cynicism in the world today, there was a little bit of “world peace” there. People are nicer to each other. People are more trusting there. People tend to do the right thing. I believe that real magic can be created anywhere when a community instills in itself a sense of trust, optimism, honesty, and kindness.
What do you most appreciate? Louisiana, in a very profound way. This place gave me my family, who I’ve been able to get closer to since returning home. It gave me my husband, his family, and our group of friends among the LSMSA alumni. It gave me my culture, my connection to the complicated history and the unique perspective from being from a place that is unlike any else in the U.S.
What is your favorite journey? After the death of my father, I took a trip around the world between 2014 and 2015. I visited about 20 countries over eight months, taking time to stay and experience cultures rather than hopping quickly between places. I learned how to live in the moment. I learned how to be comfortable no matter where I was. I learned how to talk to strangers. Above all, I learned how limited my perspective is, and that I have so much more to learn.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? These days it’s not exactly alone. I recharge best when I’m on the couch with my husband, my stepkids, our cat and our dog. I spent a lot of time alone before they came into my life. I can find some peace anywhere, but it’s not the same as when I’m with them.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “The Last Lecture” by Randy Pausch
How do you "let the good times roll"? When I was growing up, my dad would take us around “visiting.” It was what you did on the weekends — stop by and visit with family members and friends. We’re making it so our house is one of the places our friends will come “visiting.” We have started hosting open houses for some of the events downtown. We aren’t formal people. The best is when we can cook a big pot of something, open our door, and welcome the friends who stop by. We have several friends who are musicians, so hopefully soon we can add porch concerts.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Remember when “Titanic” came out? I remember the end, seeing the picture of the life that Rose had — she was the old woman who had done everything — and thinking that that was all I really wanted out of life. I wanted to look back and feel like I lived this life fully. I’ve done a damn good job of marking things off my bucket list; everything from this point forward is lagniappe.
What is your motto? Prepare for the worst but hope for the best.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who cared, deeply, and as someone who helped others.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I’m not great at that. I’m lucky to have several cheerleaders who are there for me when I can’t be there for myself. The best I can do is ask myself what I would tell someone else in my position.
What three things are vital to Being YOU? Kindness, optimism and finding connections.
What is your favorite word? Lagniappe. It’s our version of serendipity.
What do you collect? Ornaments. They are the PERFECT souvenir. Light. Memorable. Practical. You take them out once a year, remember all the good times you had while they’re on your Christmas tree. Then, you put them away, so you get to relive the experience the next year.
What food could you live on for a month? A good ol’ chicken and sausage jambalaya.
Describe yourself in five words. Optimist. Diplomat. Artist. Scatterbrained. Passionate.
What is your idea of happiness? Feeling that I have made someone else’s day better. Whether it is sharing some experience that I love, connecting them to someone I know they would like, or finding a re-source they needed, I’m happy when I feel like I’ve added value.
What is your favorite movie? Is, was, probably forever shall be, “The Princess Bride.” It’s the perfect movie.
What do you most regret? I regret very few things, because they have led me to where I am and who I am today. What’s left is ways that I have hurt others, and that is very personal.
What question do you wish I'd asked? How can people make a difference in their community?
What would the answer be? First of all, it isn’t “all or nothing.” Figure out what small way you can contribute and dive in. Lafayette and many of the surrounding communities are the perfect size for one person to actually make a difference. For me, I found organizations and opportunities that let me get to know key players in our area. The705, LIA’s “Intro Lafayette”, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, and UL’s graduate school programming all played a part in me getting to know the people who I now go to when I have an idea.
YOU can make a difference. You CAN make a difference.