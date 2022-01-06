Brent Pelloquin is the brand manager at Ochsner Lafayette General. He is also an illustrator and calligrapher. Brent is creative and complicated, and is a centered, positive, and peaceful presence in the world.
Brent relaxes by creating beautiful calligraphy from scriptures and other inspiring quotes and even the Cajun Fight Song, you can find his work on his instagram and website (drawnfromscripture). Sit down with a good cup of coffee and read his answers; you’ll like him.
What was your first job? My first job was at the old General Cinema in the Acadiana Mall. It was the perfect job for a movie-loving teen. Free movies, food court and ice cold AC during scorching Louisiana summers. Couldn’t have asked for a better first job. Highlights included getting to preview "Jurassic Park" the night before it was released, seeing how many jalapeno peppers you could eat on one chip (yeah, I paid for that one) and having Shaq sign my "Blue Chips" movie poster when he visited. I had quite the collection of movie posters.
Describe a typical day in your life. A typical day in my life starts with coffee (I’ll make an espresso for me and a latte for my lovely wife, Kay). Head out the door with coffee in hand to pick up my youngest daughter, drop her off at school (car lines are the devil, by the way) then brave the morning Oil Center traffic to get to work. Spend the day working to impact the health of this community with the best work family a guy could hope for. Most days, I’ll squeeze in a 30 minute power walk at lunch to get away from the computer. Wrap up the afternoon with a podcast during the afternoon commute, get home, eat dinner, catch up on the day’s activities with Kay and wind down with a show (preferably something British), maybe some reading then lights out. Rinse, repeat.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t worry so much about what other people think. Take more chances. Don’t be afraid to fail. Talk less and be a good listener (older me still struggles with this one).
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Making the choice at 23 years old to follow Christ. That’s the time I can pinpoint when my perspective on life shifted. I still struggle, I certainly don’t have things figured out. I’m very much a work in progress, but starting each day with the clear understanding that life’s not about me helps to correctly prioritize my choices
What values do you live by? Treat others as you would want to be treated and be considerate/respectful of everyone (especially when it’s hard to do, when it doesn’t benefit you or when you don’t agree with the other person’s perspective). Overall, lead with love. Love and grace. If I’m filtering my actions through those two things, I know I’m making wise decisions that will impact my life and the lives of others in a positive way, regardless of the circumstances.
What do you most appreciate? I most appreciate my wife and my kids. They inspire me daily to be the best husband, father and person I can be. A close second would be quiet weekends at home and, of course, coffee.
What is your favorite journey? My favorite journey is the life journey I’ve been on since birth. The daily ebb and flow of life and my quest to continually improve as a human being. I’ve learned a lot but I have way more to learn.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Home.
What living figure most inspires you? My wife, Kay. Her patience and wisdom continually inspires me. I often times lack both.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Marriage stops being hard when both people stop being selfish.
What book would you tell everyone to read? For life, The Bible; for advertising, “Hey Whipple, Squeeze This” by Luke Sullivan. This one should be considered the advertising bible.
What is the best thing about where you live? Being within driving distance of family. Never having to worry about snow tires. Driving distance from the beach.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Tailgating with friends. Contributing the occasional dance move to my daughters’ TikTok posts.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A dentist. Probably had something to do with all the dental work I had done when I was a kid.
What is your motto? Psalm 105:4
How would you like to be remembered? Loving, generous, kind, compassionate, funny.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You’re more capable than you think you are. Be confident and don’t be so self-effacing.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Jesus. My wife. My four amazing daughters.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Bruh” and “God bless America”
What is your favorite word? Jackleg: characterized by unscrupulousness, dishonesty or lack of professional standards. One of my goals in life is to not be a jackleg.
What do you collect? With five women in the house, hair. No, seriously, espresso cups. My oldest daughter, Abigail, buys me one every year for Christmas. So, I guess you could say I am now a collector of espresso cups.
What food could you live on for a month? Goldfish (if you’re giving me a budget), Salmon (if you’re not giving me a budget). Don’t know what the deal is with me and orange fish but they’re all delicious.
What would you change about yourself? My self-effacing nature
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Probably Ted Lasso. I’m always striving to be a positive influence and have a positive outlook, but under the surface, I still have a lot of insecurities and anxieties I’m learning to deal with.
Describe yourself in five words. Loving. Loyal. Detailed. Considerate. Honest.
What is your idea of happiness? Time + family + coffee + dark chocolate (90% plus, please)
What is your favorite movie? "Cool Hand Luke." "Big Trouble in Little China" is a close second. Kurt Russell, while legendary in his own right, is no Paul Newman.
What music defines who you are? I have a very eclectic taste in music. Everything from Sam Cooke to Gary Stewart to Post Malone (thanks to my aforementioned teenage daughters). The straight answer, however, is U2. The soundtrack of my life is continually performed by U2. If I had to pick one album to listen to for all eternity it would be "Joshua Tree." No doubt.
Who is your style icon? Jeff Goldblum
What do you most regret? Not taking more chances when I was younger. That being said, those earlier choices are part of who I am and how I got to be where I am today, so, I don’t live with any real regret.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Do you have any kids?
What would the answer be? I’m proud to be “Papa” to four wonderful daughters (Abigail, 19; Sophia, 17; Libby, 15; and Nora, 13). I’m so thankful I get to wake up every day and be their Dad.