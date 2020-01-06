The Lafayette Science Museum was transformed into one of the hottest dance clubs around on New Year's Eve when hundreds of revelers attended the Last Night NYE: Return of the Roaring '20s gala. Champagne flowed and appetizers kept folks fed while the music, provided by DJ Digital, inspired everyone to dance the night away. We especially loved the ladies in their best '20s attire. The presenting sponsor was Moss Motors, so Ms. Moss herself was there with friends to celebrate as only she can — with style and flair. This society reporter hasn't seen midnight on New Year's eve in a long time but this time we came close. There was enough energy in the room to keep even the weary up all night. Great job by all who planned and hosted this event. It was a spectacular way to ring in 2020.