When they took the stage it had been a long night for sure. The Lafayette natives had already ridden in a full day of parades and were winding down from a slew of soirees honoring them as they reigned over Mardi Gras 2020. There was no less enthusiasm for the pair however at the royal ball and pageant. Friends, family and guests dressed in full formal attire filled the Heymann auditorium for one last curtsy or bow to the king and queen, as has been tradition for decades. This year will go down in Lafayette history as one for the books, since attendance at all of the festivities seemed to be at an all time high. We know this year was also meaningful to both king and queen who embraced the French speaking part of our Lafayette/Acadian heritage. King Domengeaux was particularly fond of using French phrases whenever possible throughout his reign. To that we say, "félicitations et continuez! Jusqu'à l'année prochaine."
Kris Wartelle: A fine finale to a grand Mardi Gras for king and queen of Gabriel
- BY KRIS WARTELLE | Contributing writer
Kris Wartelle
