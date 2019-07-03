Brandon Journet, or DJ Digital as you may know him, is both on-air talent and brand manager for HOT 107.9 FM. Yes, he’s entertaining and creative.
What he does now is the perfect combination of things for the hard-working Brandon — he came from a background of drama, speech and debate, mass communications and, of course, music.
Brandon also DJ’s at some of the coolest gigs around and is a member of the Clandestine Collective, a group of creative individuals who get together to make stuff happen. They have become well known around town for such events as their Festival After Parties, the most recent being a Silent Disco where everyone wore headphones to listen to music and dance. They also have thrown events celebrating the New Year at the Lafayette Science Museum, movie showings and have some creative things planned for the future (find out more about them on Facebook).
Brandon is delightful, cheeky and as entertaining as you think. Learn a little more about him by reading his answers, and say hello next time you see him around town.
What was your first job? When I was in high school, my dad invested in a Jani-King franchise. What I quickly found out was that part of his plan to produce a higher ROI involved me joining him to do all the work. All joking aside, that job taught me the importance of hard work, attention to detail, problem solving, accountability and being responsible enough to work autonomously. Ironically, some of my best clients on air reside in buildings that I cleaned as a young teenager.
Describe a typical day in your life. This is going to be the longest answer of this entire interview, so bear with me. A typical day in my life starts well before the sun comes up. I’m awake between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. I’m usually at the radio station a little after 5 a.m. to prep for the morning show. We go live at 6 a.m. and it’s literally nonstop until 10 a.m. At that point, my radio personality hat goes off and my radio brand manager hat goes on. Any given day will include regular tasks like scheduling music logs, producing commercials, recording mix shows, coming up with station promos, meeting with current or potential clients, brainstorming sessions with my team, conference calls, writing and producing station imaging, artist interviews, live remote broadcasts, music calls with label reps, writing content for our websites, updating social media and all general housekeeping. While it sounds like a lot, every day is different, and things are NEVER boring.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? A petty disagreement with my dad coupled with a lot of misdirected pride led to me moving out just weeks after graduating high school. A decision I made in the heat of the moment forced me to learn how to quickly figure it out on my own and led to me developing a strong sense of independence. I learned to always bet on myself, at all costs.
What values do you live by? Authenticity, integrity, compassion, tolerance and love.
What do you most appreciate? Genuine people, creativity and the fact that I actually do what I love for a living.
What is your favorite journey? The one that comes to mind is my trip into New Orleans for Saints home games. I’m a season ticket holder, and it’s one of the only things that I actually make time to do for MYSELF. From the jersey that I choose for that particular game, to the dome creeping over the horizon as I embark upon the Central Business District, its something that I get excited just thinking about.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My car. It’s not uncommon for me to sit there for up to 30 minutes after arriving to my destination just to wrap up phone calls, finish an email, respond to messages, listen to a new song or just decompress. There’s an eerie satisfaction about it, and I’m hoping at least one person reading this can relate.
What living figure most inspires you? Anyone who is unapologetically themselves.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “You are enough.”
How do you "let the good times roll?" With music. Always with music. Playing music for others has allowed me to make a living, but its still one of the things that genuinely brings me joy.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A film producer… until I realized it was a lot cheaper (and way more fun) to shift my production focus to music instead, and the rest is history.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Trust the process and keep going.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Good music. Good energy. Good fun.
What is your favorite word? “Amazing.”
What do you collect? Sneakers and vinyl records. Way too many of both.
What food could you live on for a month? Meat off of a grill. If you cook it, I’ll eat it.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Some days I feel like Mickey, but most days it’s definitely Goofy.
Describe yourself in five words. Optimistic. Real. Passionate. Funny. Universal.
What is your idea of happiness? Being surrounded by loved ones.
What music defines who you are? Rare groove.