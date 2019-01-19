How would you like to dine with basketball great Shaquille O'Neal or Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser? Or maybe a trip to the famous Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is more your style?
Those are just some of the items on the auction block for a Jan. 24 fundraiser for the Bayou Teche Museum in New Iberia.
Presented by the New Iberia Museum Foundation and IberiaBank, the gala, "A Night at the Museum — Party With Louisiana Legends," starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Bayou Teche Museum, Sliman Theater and the Donald "Doc" Voorhies Wing, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia.
Tickets to the gala are $50. Get them and bid early on the auction items by calling (337) 606-5977.
Among the auction items are: Dinner for six with O’Neal; dinner for four with Nungesser plus overnight accommodations at the Pontalba Apartments in New Orleans; a trip to Pebble Beach for two with VIP tickets to the Concours d’Elegance, including luxury accommodations and airfare; four tickets and batting practice passes at any regular-season Astros game and the chance to meet Alex Bregman; Aaron Ogea dinner with award-winning chefs Bonnie Breaux, of Sydnie Mae's in Breaux Bridge, and Ryan Trahan, of Blue Dog Café in Lafayette; dinner with former Sen. John Breaux and former Congressman Billy Tauzin or lunch with them and a tour in the Senate Dining Room in Washington, D.C.; private party for 75 at the New Pelicans on the Bayou, including music by Kip Sonnier; dinner for four with former LSU and New York Giants football standout Leonard Marshall; four-night stay at Caribe Resort at Orange Beach; alfresco dinner for 12 at the George Rodrique Park; and two tickets to the 2020 Washington Mardi Gras weekend in Washington, D.C.
State Sen. Fred Mills with help from Speaker of the House Taylor Barras will serve as the auctioneers.