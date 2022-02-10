Greg Walls has long supported south Louisiana's musicians at his downtown Lafayette restaurant.
Johnson's Boucanière plays local music over the speakers, displays festival and event posters on the doors and sells CDs near the cash register. Still, Walls has wanted to do more for years.
"In south Louisiana, and especially Lafayette, we're associated with our food, our music and our culture," Walls said. "How do we combine all three into one event?"
His answer to that question is Les Contes de Galerie, which is French for Stories on the Porch. The new music series features a different artist each month over a meal inspired by his or her favorite childhood foods.
Andrew Duhon kicked the listening experience off last month.
"We had an overwhelmingly positive response," Walls said. "It's very intimate. It's a very relaxed pace. People were excited to find out it wasn't just a one-time deal, and now artists are finding out about it and getting with us to inquire about playing."
This month's event, which happens from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, will feature music by Mary Broussard.
Although she has performed at restaurants and private events, Broussard said she's looking forward to Saturday's event because she rarely gets the opportunity to sing for a captive audience.
"I think it really is an experience," Broussard said. "The audience can listen to the radio or Spotify or an album any time. When you have a listening room situation like this, it becomes almost like a conversation or a relationship. It gives the music a new meaning. It gives the audience more to think about, maybe a new interpretation of the songs they've heard before."
The menu at her listening experience will include sausage and tasso sauce piquante over rice with bacon-wrapped green beans and smothered cabbage. It will also feature an appetizer with pork and a top-secret dessert.
"When I was asked about my childhood favorites, I immediately went to pulled pork," Broussard said. "I have this memory of being like 10 or 11 years old and stopping off at a roadhouse somewhere and having this sandwich with coleslaw, and I was never the same again."
Broussard, now 23, grew up in a musical family. Her father once performed at local venues, and her cousin, Marc Broussard, has seen national success as a singer-songwriter.
She started playing guitar in middle school and writing poetry in high school. She soon combined the two skills and used songwriting as a way to cope with her emotions as a teenager.
"It was a pivotal time," Broussard said. "You're in high school. Everything sucks. I needed a way to cope with my emotions. I realized that songwriting is easy when you're not trying to make it a career. It was almost like the floodgates opened. I had a medium to channel all this energy and emotion into."
Even though she wrote 50 songs that first year, Broussard said she never intended to share them with others.
Broussard attended a listening experience by the local band Shrugs soon after high school that changed her mind. As she listened to the musicians explain their songwriting process, Broussard was inspired to share her own songs.
"It made me feel like I had stories worth telling too," Broussard said. "And even if I never made it big, if I could some day give a kid that same push I needed to step out of my bedroom, all of this would have been worth it."
Broussard released her first single in 2019. Her eclectic sound is influenced by country, indie folk and blues.
During Saturday's listening event, Broussard plans to share two new songs along with the inspiration behind them. One is called "The Last Time I Saw You Single."
"It's about an experience I had with a friend of mine who recently got married," Broussard said. "It pulls from real life, but it's mostly meant to be a narrative of this idea — watching someone that you never really knew that you loved find love. It opens up a new emotion that you never knew was there."
Learn more about Les Contes de Galerie at facebook.com/johnsons.boucaniere.