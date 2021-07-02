ST. MARTINVILLE — The Acadian Memorial Museum, which houses a Robert Dafford mural depicting the Acadians' arrival in Louisiana and plaques listing the names of Acadian refugees, will not reopen this year because of the city's lack of funding.

Like many tourist attractions, the museum was shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after Gov. John Bel Edwards to order non-essential businesses and facilities closed to slow the spread of the virus. Docents and the director were laid off, Tracy Frederick, president of the Acadian Memorial Foundation, said.

The city of St. Martinville owns the building on Bayou Teche and operates the Acadian Memorial Museum and an African American Museum. Frederick said city officials advised her in January of repairs needed to the building, including the roof. In June, the City Council reviewed the city's 2021-22 budget, she said. It did not include any funds for the memorial and museum.

"They said they have no plans to re-open it in the coming budget year," Frederick said. "They said they would revisit it if funds open up in the budget."

According to news reports, the city is facing a $500,000 deficit.

Members of the Acadian Memorial Foundation board, she said, are working to come up with other funding options to facilitate re-opening the museum, which may or may not remain in St. Martinville.

Settlement talks fall through in lawsuit to remove Mouton statue from downtown Lafayette A settlement was not reached Wednesday in a legal attempt to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from city-owned property in dow…

Former Museum Director and Foundation board member Brenda Trahan said the building and site in St. Martinville is historic for the Acadians.

The Acadians who came to Louisiana after the British forcefully removed them from their homes in Nova Scotia were given a cow, a bull and a few calves to survive, Trahan said. The Acadians took them to a market that stood on the site of the Acadian Memorial building, selling the cattle to buyers who arrived by boat from New Orleans. The beef was used to feed the army, Trahan said.

The site later became a prison, then city hall, Trahan said. In the mid-1990s, the city was going to tear it down, but two women raised the money to save the building and create the memorial. They were the foundation's founders, she said.

The city of St. Martinville owns the building and pays salaries of employees. The foundation raised money for the Robert Dafford mural, plaques and replica of the Grand Pré, Nova Scotia, Deportation Cross that marks what is believed to be the site where the Acadians were forced onto ships by the British starting in 1755 for deportation after they refused to swear allegiance to Britain.

"We really want to see it saved in some way," Frederick said of the museum. "Hopefully it will stay in St. Martinville. An alternative would be to move it someplace else."

Donations can be made to the foundation at acadianmemorial.org/memorial-attractions.php.