Chelsy Thomassee is the new owner/manager/coach at Anytime Fitness in Broussard (close to the gates of Le Triomphe). She cares deeply about people and health and has created a welcoming space where people feel at home. She knows that walking into a gym can be scary and wants to make it as easy as possible for people to change their lives.
Chelsy is driven, thoughtful and lovely to talk to; she knows she is modeling the future for her own children to live their dreams by living hers. Follow @anytimefitnessbroussard on instagram to learn more, you can even schedule and appointment straight from the app. Read her answers, they will make you smile.
What was your first job? My very first job was at Crowley Winn-Dixie. I was mainly at the cash register but I always floated around learning about all the other positions duties.
Describe a typical day in your life. I am a wife, a mother (2 children and 2 dogs) and a business owner. A typical day for me looks quite like a tornado! Mornings are hectic, getting myself plus two kids ready, breakfast, drop off children to two different schools, get myself to work, workout (I work in a gym so this is super convenient), do actual work, pick up kids, cook supper, and bedtime routine. I am sure I left some things out.
What advice would you give the younger you? Try and not care so much about what people think or how to make yourself more likable. Just be authentically you.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I don’t think it can be narrowed down to one but, if I have to choose, I think it would be becoming a mother. The maternal switch that is turned on is something I value every day. There’s a whole other level of “hustle” that kicks in when you know you have a child to show up for.
What values do you live by? Simple, love. Everything you do, let it be for love, with love.
What do you most appreciate? First thing that comes to mind is my health. Because of my health I can move through life with ease. Run, jump, play with my family. I do my best to be grateful for a healthy body.
What is your favorite journey? Most recently, I was fired from a position for no given reason. My heart was shattered. I thought I would be at this place of business for the rest of my life!? I ALMOST felt sorry for myself and begin to wallow in my self-pity. Instead, I was inspired to continue chasing my dreams of being a gym owner and two months later, BAM! I now own Anytime Fitness in Broussard.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Oh there isn’t anything like a peaceful soak in the tub! I look forward to my 45 minute bath time everyday!
What living figure most inspires you? My best friends, Courtney and Melissa. Gosh, these women just do it all. Both business owners, serve their community, compassionate, loving. Best of all, I know they are always there for me.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Beyonce once told me, “I ain’t never seen a ceiling in my whole life” and I felt that.
What is the best thing about where you live? The two F words — family and food.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Oh man, theres nothing like getting together with my family around some good cooking.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Funny enough, I wanted to do something with health and fitness. My earliest memory of realizing this was when my mother brought me to Barnes & Noble (I must have been 10 or 11 years old) I begged and begged to get this book that taught me basic exercises. I can remember going back to my grandmother’s house and practicing them.
What is your motto? Be unapologetically you.
How would you like to be remembered? Someone who was kind, silly and inspirational. Id also like to believe that people will remember me for being caring. I think that is one of my best traits. I care about people beyond measure.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Exercising, quality time with my family, and spending time outdoors.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? To myself: “5, 4, 3, 2, 1- go” (Mel Robins 5 second rule, look it up.) To others: “I love you.”
What do you collect? Hobbies. I am notorious for starting a new hobby and once I am good at it, I stop.
What food could you live on for a month? Ribeye. Give me a pan-seared ribeye and I am set!
What would you change about yourself? I would change my “Imposter Syndrome." It really is tough moving through life constantly doubting yourself or thinking you’re not worthy of your accomplishments.
Describe yourself in five words. Loving, funny, determined, caring, and rebellious.
What is your idea of happiness? When I close my eyes and imagine happiness, I envision myself, my husband, kids and our dogs all together. Laughing and enjoying each other’s company.
What is your favorite movie? Currently it would have to be “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” And if you watch this one, be prepared to question everything.
What music defines who you are? Southern Hip-Hop. The style, grit, hustle, to name a few is just unmatched in Southern hip-hop and rap.
Who is your style icon? Sammi Jefcoate. Completely obsessed with her and her style.
What do you most regret? I most regret not spending more time with my grandmother and allowing her to teach me how to cook and speak Cajun French.
What question do you wish I'd asked? “What is your WHY?”
What would the answer be? In regards to what I do here at Anytime Fitness and what I lead with in life, my why is that, “I deserve to see the beauty and strength of which my body is capable of.“