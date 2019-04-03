Some time ago, Maureen Brennan told me about her dream of an art house of sorts, one that would offer performances and shows by local actors, artists and musicians in downtown Lafayette.

It’s been 18 years since that dream came true in the form of Cité des Arts with Brennan as its executive director.

Known by many as Cité, it remains true to mission statement as "a grassroots arts incubator for Acadiana where artists of all kinds can bring their arts to the public; students can learn to act, dance, play music, speak French or write poetry."

And then some, I should add, that would include Irish dance lessons, music lessons, acting classes, a weekly bluegrass jam and art exhibitions.

In my estimation, Cité also serves as sort of an Off Broadway role to the larger stages of Acadiana Center for the Arts and the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

In 2010, the locally written and performed musical, “Dream of the Marionettes,” went from 109 Vine Street in the Hub City to the Fringe Festival in New York City.

Anyway, I recently heard from the Sweet Cecilia band about a “Sweet Hearts for the Arts” fundraiser they’re performing for Cité des Arts at 6 p.m. Saturday at Home 2 Suites By Hilton, 1909 Kaliste Saloom Road. The evening comes with a rose, complimentary red and white wine and meals prepared and provided by local restaurants.

So I got a hold of Daniel Ladmirault, Cité program director now for five years, to find out what’s being funded.

“This fundraiser helps our operating budget as well as programming,” said Ladmirault. “We’re trying to put a season together for 2019-2020.”

There’s the multi-cultural arts camp this summer with real emphasis on multi-cultural.

“We’ve done them in the past, but we’ve kind of got away from it,” Ladmirault said. “Instead of being solely Francophone-based, there will be a component of that, but we’re trying to reach out to all of the immersion schools.”

“All” immersion schools – how’s that?

“There’s Chinese immersion,” Ladmirault said. “I didn’t realize there’s Chinese immersion in Lafayette Parish.”

For the record, neither did I.

“Native American, Hispanic — we’re trying to reach all of the constituency, if you would, that we feel are not being served as far as artistic outreach.”

And by season, Ladmirault doesn’t mean crawfish or football, either.

“We’re going to try to produce three to four shows a year," he said. "We’ve kind of fallen out of doing a regular producing season. We rent the space out to other groups; that’s how we generate some of our income. But we also need to expand and be a regularly producing theater ourselves to fill the space when other theaters aren’t using the space.”

Other plans are in the works, but Ladmirault could let one cat out of the bag.

“It will also be a fundraiser for us for a regular run of ‘A Christmas Carol,’” he said. The curtain will rise annually from the end of November “to as close to Christmas as you can get.”

“It’s not a new idea," Ladmirault said. "It’s kept Ford’s Theatre in (Washington) D.C. going for years and years and years. A lot of theater companies use it as an end-of-year fundraiser. But, obviously, it’s a great show. It’s a good family show.”

It’s the kind of show that Ladmirault hopes to become “ a new family Christmas tradition in Lafayette, when everybody comes into town, go to Cite and see ‘A Christmas Carol.’”

At this time, Cité folks are going through a lot of scripts of the Dickens classic.

“You wouldn’t believe the many adaptations for that play,” he said. “It will be fairly traditional.”

While there’s the need for funds to acquire the rights, etc., to the play, there’s more to the plan.

“We want to do it right," he said. "We want to build the sets that are going to be used year after year; the costuming, and, ultimately, pay the professionals, the artists and the actors that are in the show. I don’t how much, but there’s that also. So, that’s one of the things we’re working for with this fundraiser.”

The last time I saw late Al Berard play was at Cité. He was performing with his first love: Guitar.

And it seems Cité-Berard connection remains intact as Sweet Cecilia, with Berard’s daughters Laura Huval and Maegan Berard and his niece, Callie Guidry, are donating their time to the cause.

Not only that, they also support it through the Al Berard Memorial Music Fund.

“They have been incredibly supportive of Cite,” he said. “They’re awesome. We have a great relationship. When I asked if they would be willing to play for our fundraiser, they were absolutely in. They threw in, ‘We’ll be glad to donate our time.’”