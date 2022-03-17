Camille Schuneman is a hydroponic farmer; she owns Cajun Acres Hydroponic Greenhouse and grows lettuces, herbs and an increasing array of other produce that provides many local eateries with the freshest ingredients. Cajun Acres also has a popular market stall at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park every Saturday.
Camille grew up always surrounded by plants and it was instilled in her how important they are for life and health. She has only owned Cajun Acres for less than six months and is already working on Cajun Acres Part Deux, helped by her supportive husband. The pure joy in what she does shows in her face, and I swear you can taste it in her produce.
Follow Cajun Acres on Facebook or Instagram and you’ll know what they are bringing to market and will even be invited to pop-up events at the farm.
What was your first job? I was a full time nanny for three kids and it was the most wonderful job ever!
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up at 6 a.m., get my two boys breakfast and dressed. Check the greenhouse for any obvious issues and a few routine things like water pressure, nutrient levels and things. Then I bring the boys to school and normally come home to exercise (so good for my mental health) and back to the greenhouse! The beauty of my business being on my property is that I get to do all the house things (cleaning, cooking, laundry) in between greenhouse projects. Then I’m off to get my kids around 2:30 and it's back to mom life of homework, outside play and dinner.
What advice would you give the younger you? Love yourself so much more. Don’t settle and spend more time digging into your faith.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Moving to Lafayette! I met my husband here (as did my mom & sister!) and we built a beautiful life here.
What values do you live by? God first, then family and treat everyone with the kindness you’d want to receive.
What do you most appreciate? My faith, family and work ethic.
What is your favorite journey? Motherhood
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my big chair in my living room! Or in my propagation room. Or by our pond.
What living figure most inspires you? My parents. Hard working, determined, filled with faith, joy and love.
What was the best advice you were ever given? There is good in every situation. If you can’t find the good, be the good.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Dream Wild" by Jennifer LeClaire
What is the best thing about where you live? We are right on the outside of Lafayette. So we are close enough to go anywhere we need in 10 minutes but we are far enough out to have land and peace and quiet! Our kids stay busy playing outside exploring and I think the kids today need more of that.
How do you "let the good times roll"? We are the house that everyone shows up at for sure. You can catch me in the evenings with a glass of wine by the pond watching the boys run wild and the cows hollering. I’m all for chill, peace-filled times. Oh, and I love just about every festival! Good music, culture and food! That’s what it’s all about.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A wife and a mother!
What is your motto? Spread joy. I yell it to my kids every morning when they get out the car for school haha the world needs more joy.
How would you like to be remembered? I want to he remembered as a kind, helpful person who works hard and spreads joy and love everywhere!
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You can do hard things. You are not alone. You are fully capable.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Jesus, my husband and sons!
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Well, I’m a mom so “y’all need to chill out!” And “Quit” are pretty regular phrases over here. Of course I said “Mais la” a good bit too!
What is your favorite word? Chér
What do you collect? Essential oils, coffee cups and local art.
What food could you live on for a month? Salads
What would you change about yourself? I wouldn’t be mad about a little more confidence but I love myself and am always evolving.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? The mom from "The Incredibles" kids movie. She’s just realistic, you know? She struggles to balance motherhood and her job but seems to do it all! And she isn’t afraid to ask her husband to help.
Describe yourself in five words. Happy, loving, joyful, caring, balanced
What is your idea of happiness? Happiness is everywhere; you just have to look. My happiest days are when there is warm weather, my boys playing out back on our property, and just relaxing all together shutting the world out.
What music defines who you are? This one is hard. I LOVE music. I listen to everything from praise and worship, to country, to lizzo! It all depends on the time of day!
Who is your style icon? Almost all of the women in country music. You can tell they dress for fun and for themselves!
What do you most regret? I regret not making more time for myself and friendships in the past
What question do you wish I'd asked? How/why I started the hydroponic greenhouse!
I grew up in a greenhouse and surrounded by plants! My dad is a horticulturalist and my parents have an awesome plant business in the Covington/New Orleans area. From a young age I knew how important plants are to life and how beautiful they can be. I’m the first in my family to do hydroponics, but it fits in beautifully with my love for plants!