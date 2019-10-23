With a lineup as diverse as the American music experience itself, Blackpot Festival gears up for its 14th year of camping, cooking, dancing and jamming at Vermilionville Living History Museum and Folklife Park.
The ticketed two-day affair gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday at Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road. As in all festivals, there’ll be food and drink to keep you powered up and your thirst quenched.
The Blackpot Festival, sponsored by Louisiana Folk Roots, always has a lineup that’s all it’s own.
That’s to say by the time the festival concludes Saturday evening, festival goers will have been treated to Tex-Mex, bluegrass, jazz, blues, string swing, mountain music, old time, string band, country, along with Cajun, zydeco, Creole, swamp pop, and even a combination of all of the above.
Because of Blackpot’s proximity to Halloween, wild and wacky costumes will materialize as Saturday moves toward dusk as the costumed dancers and prancers await the costume contest later that night.
Blackpot has such a relaxed vibe; it permeates the festival and it probably comes from the guys who either organized and/or present the fest.
Those who know Chas, Glenn Fields, Blake Miller, Andre Mitchell, Chris Miller and many others know they are about as chill as you can get. And the festival reflects their collective attitude. It’s a no muss, no fuss affair.
But already underway through Friday is the Blackpot Camp at Lakeview Park & Beach in Eunice. It’s a campground and it takes tents and RVs, and campers can learn to play and sing the different styles of roots music that is festival’s trademark. Instruments covered include fiddle, guitar, accordion, mandolin, banjo, bass, winds.
There’s also dance classes and cooking classes with an emphasis on traditional south Louisiana dishes. You can’t have music and dancing without food.
Almost like another perk, after the classes, a nightly barn dance takes place during the camp and food is served up with the music.
It’s yet another must do I’ve yet to do on my todo list of things I want to do.
On Sunday, The Daiquiri Queens and the Blackpot Honky Tonk Band played. Monday had the Revelers and Lox Texmaniacs. On Tuesday, the lineup included a square dance, The Josh Baca Accordion Band and 99 Playboys.
Then on Wednesday, Chas Justus & the Jury and Couillon Connection took the stage, and Thursday features Feufollet, Mike Broussard & Nu’ Edition Zydeco.
Then it’s back to town for the festival begins Friday.
Camping is an integral part of Blackpot Festival. The baseball fields are converted to a campground, and they’re not even a two-run double from the village itself. I camped at Blackpot’s previous location in Acadian Village but have yet to at Vermilionville. But just taking a gander at the camping area, you can tell it looks pretty lush.
You don’t have to register to camp, however, you’ll want to arrive as close to 3 p.m., Friday for a choice location.
After the stages close down in the village setting, jam sessions pop-up all over the place in the campground and all kinds of music fills the air. Another plus of after hours music is that a jam outside of your tent drowns out that singular mosquito that would otherwise drive you crazy.
You’ll get serenaded to sleep by some wonderful combinations of organic, unplugged music.
Campfires are allowed in the campground but only in an elevated fire-pit accompanied. You can have food and drink at campsites, however, that will not be the case on the festival grounds in Vermilionville itself. Dogs aren’t permitted, either.
There is no RV camping on site, however, there are nearby campgrounds to consider.
With all of this going on, don’t forget about the Blackpot Cookoff Saturday afternoon. Cool prizes await the winners in each category, and categories include gumbo, gravy, cracklins, jambalaya and desert and the main dish must be made in a cast iron pot.
Winners will be announced Saturday evening. Prizes will be awarded for first through third places. Keep in mind, festival goers get an opportunity to sample the competitors dishes.
The after party is Sunday at Lakeview Park & Beach.
If you’ve got the energy, they’ve no doubt got the time. A good time.