Though a lit "for sale" sign stands in the yard at 523 Beverly Drive alongside the home’s crowd-drawing lights display, this will not be the end of the family’s Christmas light extravaganza — just a new beginning, Dr. Anthony Blalock promises.

The lights display began like any collection: One purchase led to another, then there was a suggestion to add remote controlled displays set to music, and eventually Blalock said he and friends were contacting light dealers and scouring the internet for decommissioned light-up ballerinas to honor Blalock’s daughter’s role as Clara in ‘The Nutcracker.’

The total number of lights donning the home and yard is currently unknown.

“We quit counting at 100,000,” he said.

The home usually draws a crowd, but this year people have turned out in record numbers as families look for safe, distanced activities to celebrate the season with their children. Cars have waited in line more than 45 minutes to check out the view. Blalock, a local nephrologist, said he didn’t set out for renown.

“I did it because I enjoyed it when i was a kid and when I looked around there were not a lot of people doing Christmas lights around Lafayette…It was a real shame, I thought, that we would not be able to have access to these lights. I thought well maybe if I get started and build mine up there will be other people who will be encouraged to do the same thing,” he said.

“To me it’s a representation, a manifestation, of what is good and what makes you feel good about Christmas. Christmas is a special time of year for me. I think people are a little nicer. People are just a little bit better. We get closer to that ideal of how we should treat each other,” Blalock said.

+17 ‘Christmas Field of Dreams’ on Antigua Drive keeps the holiday cheer alive While the novel coronavirus pandemic has been a Grinch this holiday season, AJ and Vanessa Miller are reminding their Antigua Drive neighbors …

The lights display began about 13 years ago at the suggestion of Blalock’s friend, Wow Technologies Inc. CEO Ashton Langlinais, who helps with the technical side.

Now, the display involves programming 15 controllers with dozens of outputs, setting the style and speed of the lights down to a 100th of a second in conjunction with a curated playlist Blalock broadcasts over a low power FM radio station for guests to listen along to in their cars.

Blalock said he begins arranging lights in the yard’s oak trees in October using a cherry picker, then for a week in November his contractor, Dwayne Fontenot, and a team assist with the remaining displays, including a large display screen, singing trees and custom multi-part illuminated arches lining the drive.

The lights switch on Thanksgiving night and are lit through Twelfth Night, aligning with the Catholic holiday calendar, the doctor said.

The effort is worth seeing the awe and joy on children’s faces as they hang out of windows and sunroofs to marvel at the lights. Each year, families who visit the Beverly Drive home leave thank you notes and Christmas cards in the family’s mailbox that Blalock saves.

“I’m not just bringing my Christmas to them, without knowing it and without getting a chance to meet everybody I am part of what makes their Christmas special for them and their families. To me, whether or not I get to meet them or get to hear it, it makes me feel good knowing I can help be part of that and help to bring some joy into their lives,” Blalock said.

Each year Blalock adds a new display element, but for 2020 one addition hasn’t focused on lights: a donation box for Healing House, a Lafayette grief support center for children. Blalock said he’d batted around the idea of adding a philanthropic element to the Christmas celebration for a while and was back and forth on the best execution.

As cars have lined up outside his home this year, many visitors have asked to donate to his Christmas light efforts. Blalock saw his window to channel that desire to give toward a worthy organization and crowdsourced ideas from his neighbors, settling on Healing House. He estimates they’ll raise over $1,000 for the non-profit by the end of the season.

“Acadiana is a very giving community,” he said. “I wanted to give people the opportunity and make it easy if they wanted to to pay it forward to other people.”

While the lights at 523 Beverly Drive may soon be coming to an end, Blalock said fans may not have to veer far to view their new display, with the family eyeing a move down Beverly Drive if everything goes to plan. Some lights may even remain; Blalock said he’s willing to offer some of the lights as negotiables during the sale and offer tutorials if the eventual buyers are interested in continuing the tradition.

The Lafayette doctor said he’s already brainstorming a brand-new lights setup, with the potential for a partnership with neighbors that would have elements on both sides of the street. Next year’s new feature has already been settled on and is top secret, he said. Programming concepts are already flitting through his mind like visions of sugar-plums.

“It’s a lot of hard work, it’s a lot of maintenance, a lot of time and some money to do it, but I think like with anything you put hard work into, you get out of it what you put into it,” he said.