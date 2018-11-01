Fall Fest 2017 Renaissance Festival
Clod Tanner (Sculler Boy), left, Lynette Sullivan (Mistress Lettice), middle and Thelma Cox (Lady Catherine Willoughby), second from right, seranade Queen Elizabeth as she walks by at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond in 2017. This year's festival starts this weekend and runs through Dec. 9. 

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO Y APRIL BUFFINGTON

FRIDAY

BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by Noveau String Band. Food for sale to benefit the Lafayette Science Museum Foundation.

DTA! PRESENTS 35 ALIVE EXTRAVAGANZA: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. 

BAYOU VERMILION DISTRICT DINNER CRUISE: 5:45 p.m., Bayou Vermilion District, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Includes a three-course meal with adult beverages and live music by The Huval Trio before cruising back to Vermilionville. brownpapertickets.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

ANTIQUE TRADE DAYS: 10 a.m., downtown Ponchatoula, Commuters' Parking Lot, Ponchatoula. Vendors offer collectibles, antiques, fine arts and crafts. Also, food vendors, amusement rides, a petting zoo and children's activities. Free.

"CAJUN FACE 2 — THE TANTIES": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Cajun Face 2" will include a return to popular characters, new songs, video interviews and new sketches. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

SATURDAY

BARK IN THE PARK 2018: 10 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Take a favorite canine and the family for a day of activities and food.

MONDAY

"FUNNY GIRL" — THE MUSICAL:" 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Funny Girl" is semi-biographical, based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice and her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

THURSDAY

THE BACCHANALIAN: 6 p.m., Jefferson Street Pub, 500 Jefferson St., Lafayette. An evening of wine, live music by Major Handy, food and revelry. $50 per person. eventbrite.com.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children a year old and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. A Renaissance-era English village is populated with performers and staff in period costumes. There's entertainment, shows, educational demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Each week has a theme, such as heroes and pirates and Celtic weekend. Camping is available. Weekends through Dec. 9, and also Friday, Nov. 23. larf.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones

