BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by Noveau String Band. Food for sale to benefit the Lafayette Science Museum Foundation.
DTA! PRESENTS 35 ALIVE EXTRAVAGANZA: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.
BAYOU VERMILION DISTRICT DINNER CRUISE: 5:45 p.m., Bayou Vermilion District, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Includes a three-course meal with adult beverages and live music by The Huval Trio before cruising back to Vermilionville. brownpapertickets.com.
ANTIQUE TRADE DAYS: 10 a.m., downtown Ponchatoula, Commuters' Parking Lot, Ponchatoula. Vendors offer collectibles, antiques, fine arts and crafts. Also, food vendors, amusement rides, a petting zoo and children's activities. Free.
"CAJUN FACE 2 — THE TANTIES": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Cajun Face 2" will include a return to popular characters, new songs, video interviews and new sketches. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
BARK IN THE PARK 2018: 10 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Take a favorite canine and the family for a day of activities and food.
"FUNNY GIRL" — THE MUSICAL:" 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Funny Girl" is semi-biographical, based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice and her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
THE BACCHANALIAN: 6 p.m., Jefferson Street Pub, 500 Jefferson St., Lafayette. An evening of wine, live music by Major Handy, food and revelry. $50 per person. eventbrite.com.
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children a year old and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. A Renaissance-era English village is populated with performers and staff in period costumes. There's entertainment, shows, educational demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Each week has a theme, such as heroes and pirates and Celtic weekend. Camping is available. Weekends through Dec. 9, and also Friday, Nov. 23. larf.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
