Advocate columnist Holly Clegg's family reports she is doing well after surgery Wednesday to remove her stomach as part of her treatment for stomach cancer.
Clegg, author of some of the nation’s best-selling cookbooks, is being treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Clegg, 63, was able to undergo a partial gastrectomy, keeping about 10 percent of her stomach. Her surgery also included hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, known as HIPEC, which is a highly concentrated, heated chemotherapy delivered directly to the abdomen.
"We are thrilled to report her doctors were able to save some of Holly’s stomach, which will improve her long-term quality of life," said her husband, Mike Clegg. "She will be able to eat less frequent meals and slightly larger portions than if she had a full gastrectomy. For anyone who knows Holly, you know she loves to eat!
"I want to thank everyone for their calls, prayers and well wishes. We couldn’t do this without Team Holly near and far in our quest to beat cancer," he said. "She looks forward to being able to help others fight this battle when she is well."
Clegg will be in the hospital recovering for the next two weeks or so.
Clegg, whose Well Done column and recipes appear twice a month in The Advocate's EatPlayLive section, focuses on eating healthy with little fuss in the kitchen. She has sold more than 1.5 million cookbooks. Among her cookbooks are ones that deal with diabetes, arthritis, men's health and cancer. She is probably best known for her "Trim and Terrific" series of books.