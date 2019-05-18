May 20, 1981, was graduation day for LSU, including the School of Architecture. That was the last time we were all together.
It was a special day of celebration because architecture school is considered to be the most difficult undergraduate curriculum at any university. One reason is because it is a five-year curriculum, not four years like most others.
Our class was special in that, although we were not a sports team, we worked, studied, acted and played together like a championship sports team. While we were in competition with each other, we also helped one another, no one ever failed to help a fellow student when they were down or struggling.
Putting together the reunion was difficult.
After graduation most of us stayed in southeast Louisiana, but many classmates scattered all over the country. The biggest challenge was finding everyone, even with today’s social media.
Most of my classmates are 60ish and are technologically challenged. Most of them did not even have a Facebook page. However, once word of the reunion got out, classmates that knew how to contact other classmates did so and the list of alumni started to grow. The LSU Foundation was instrumental in helping us find many of our classmates.
While in architecture school I took photos of some of the moronic things we did, like sleeping under our drafting tables, playing human bowling in the corridor and sitting on the roof of the architecture building watching the sun come up after we had pulled another one of our many all nighters. Of course, on graduation day, I took a group photo of us in our caps and gowns.
For the reunion I had put together a slideshow with over 400 photos. I warned my classmates that some photos were a little embarrassing, but that I had removed all the photos that would vacate our diplomas, would be a cause for divorce or get us arrested.
As we watched the slideshow we frequently found ourselves shaking our heads saying, “I can’t believe we actually did that.”
On the day of the reunion, 22 men and women from our class and our spouses were together again. One by one as an old classmate walked into the room we greeted each other with a firm handshake and a broad smile that was quickly followed by a tearful embrace. We had a lot of catching up to do in just three hours, and as we did so we laughed and we cried as we talked about our previous life together.
I was so impressed at how successful our class had become. We were owners, partners or principals in architectural firms, or we were in the role of leadership. That tells me a lot about our class.
When our three hours were up we vowed to not wait 37 years to get together again.
I enjoyed seeing my old classmates so much that I wish we could do it again next year and every year after that. I love you guys and miss the camaraderie, friendship and brotherhood we shared for those five years. Let’s meet again real soon.
— Papia lives in Metairie
