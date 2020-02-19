Michael Jude Lavergne is deeply rooted in his beliefs. He lives a life of service and tries to be where God wants him to be. He is currently a paraprofessional at LeRosen Prep-6th Grade. When he talks about the children he teaches, you can hear how much he cares about his students and their futures.
It was out of his comfort zone to answer these questions — he’s not used to focusing on himself and is most comfortable when he is helping others. He is simply a kind man; he tries to listen with his heart and he has a softly spoken way of spreading love. When you see him, you are always guaranteed a genuine hug because he knows that moment can change someone’s day.
He’d want me to tell you he’s flawed, that we all are — but when I leave this interview I can only remember kindness.
What was your first job? Pecan picker. My parents paid me $1 per pound!
Describe a typical day in your life. Busy. Wake 5:30. Work 7:30-3:00. Spend quality time with family, friends, or my church community. Bed anywhere between 11-1.
What advice would you give the younger you? Get out and see the world NOW. Not next summer, not when you have a cushion saved up, not when you retire. I SAID NOW!!!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My years as a missionary for the Neocatechumenal Way here in the U.S. My time in Colorado, New England, and South Louisiana and Texas were the happiest, most fulfilling years of my life. Trusting in God’s providence and bringing hope to people in despair — something anyone can do regardless of affiliation.
What values do you live by? Judeo-Christian values. Duh.
What do you most appreciate? A moment.
What is your favorite journey? The journey home, wherever home may be.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Somewhere in God’s presence. That place could be anywhere. And there may be other people present.
What living figure most inspires you? Someone who donates his or her life in the service of others.
What was the best advice you were ever given? In the midst of an existential crisis in college, Fr. Hampton Davis told me to pray these simple words, “God, if you’re there, make yourself known to me.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Seven Storey Mountain" by Thomas Merton.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people I love.
How do you "let the good times roll"? By laughing and eating with friends and family.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A husband and father.
What is your motto? Jesus, I trust in you.
How would you like to be remembered? A funny, yet flawed, guy who lived, laughed, and loved all the way to the end.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? God can do whatever He wants!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Faith, family/friends who have become family, and service
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Love, “You know?”, Boo
What is your favorite word? Yes.
What do you collect? Memories.
What food could you live on for a month? Cracklins-the hot, spicy, fatty kind.
What would you change about yourself? Nothing. It has all made me who I am now. I like this guy.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Babe. It’s just a shame he and his friends are so delicious. “That’ll do pig, that’ll do.”
Describe yourself in five words. Inquisitive, engaging, empathetic, faithful, kind.
What is your idea of happiness? I’m happiest when I’m helping someone who is suffering.
What is your favorite movie? “The Omen” with Gregory Peck.
What music defines who you are? KRVS
Who is your style icon? Mother Teresa-utilitarian simplicity.
What do you most regret? All the times I’ve hurt others or let them down. I can’t change the past, but I constantly strive to do better.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where are you headed next?
What would the answer be? Wherever God leads me!