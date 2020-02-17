Delgres and Amythyst Kiah will perform for the 2020 Baton Rouge Blues Festival, the fest posted on its Facebook page Monday.
Festival organizers are staggering the lineup announcements leading up to a March 3 event at The Basin Music Hall, where the 2020 poster, pin and full schedule will be revealed. The party, open to the public, runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A $10 donation will be accepted at the door. Appetizers, drink specials and a commemorative 2020 Blues Festival pin will be available to patrons.
"Delgres is the powerful trio and missing link between French, Caribbean and US cultures," according to the Facebook post.
Pascal Danaë, Baptiste Brondy and Rafgee formed the group in 2015.
"Delgres’ sound is soaked in blues. Though urban and open to the world, it sounds somewhere between Ali Farka Toure, Tinariwen and the Black Keys," the post also said.
Tennessee-born Kiah's "raw and powerful vocals are a deeply moving, hypnotic sound that stirs echoes of a distant and restless past."
She is accompanied at different times by banjo, acoustic guitar or a full band, the post said. Old time music, alternative rock, folk, country and blues are her inspirations.
Previously-announced performers for the April 18-19 festival include Kenny Neal, Eric Gales, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Sonny Landreth.