Hannah Thibodeaux, a Eunice artist who is better known as Hannah Gumbo, received the spring edition of Ellen DeGeneres' Be Kind box over the weekend.
The seasonal box includes seven "social conscious" products picked by the TV host and comedian. And although it's usually the mystery of what's inside a subscription box that excites the recipient, Thibodeaux was more thrilled to see the familiar design on the box's exterior.
"It was a pretty surreal moment," she said.
Thibodeaux, 32, created the whimsical illustrations that decorate the box.
Her design was inspired by the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The illustrations include smiley suns, dancing shoes, heart-stamped hands, DeGeneres' iconic underwear and champagne bottles with the number 19 — a nod to the number of years DeGeneres' show has been on air. Confetti and the words dance, laugh, celebrate and farewell season also adorn the box.
"Most of the work I create centers around color, positivity and joy, and this box was no different," Thibodeaux said. "The hardest part, as it often is, was whittling down the ideas to the final design. It's also special because Ellen is a Louisiana girl like me."
Thibodeaux did not have the opportunity to meet or work directly with DeGeneres, a Metairie native, on the project. The box will be featured in an upcoming April episode of the talk show, Thibodeaux said.
The opportunity to work with DeGeneres' team presented itself in a rather serendipitous way.
Thibodeaux's friend tagged her in a social media call for artists last year for a different DeGeneres project. Thibodeaux submitted her portfolio and was selected with a handful of others to submit a design for that project.
"Ultimately, that did not work out. I was not selected," Thibodeaux said. "They were really kind about it. They sent me a little thank you package just for hanging out and talking with them or whatever. I thought it was a very generous gift — gift cards and other little things — with a handwritten note."
Thibodeaux said she was touched that a company with such a massive reach would take the time to send such a personalized package.
Typically, Thibodeaux does not apply to contests and speaks out against those who require upfront work for a chance at a paid gig, or worse a gig that pays only in artist exposure.
"Contests and things like that don't pay the bills," Thibodeaux said. "It's a rarity I apply, and I'm pretty vocal when companies I know or respect do that. Even when it's done right, the artist will stop their schedule to apply and submit something and all you get is an email saying 'Thanks for applying.' That's standard."
So when the thank you package and handwritten note arrived, Thibodeaux felt compelled to send a thank you of her own.
"I reached out and said 'What you're doing is awesome. I've never received that from another company,'" Thibodeaux said. "They said, 'We almost chose you. You want to do this other project?'"
The answer, of course, was yes. The whole thing seemed like something that might happen in south Louisiana, where everybody is connected in some way.
Thibodeaux worked with DeGeneres' team to create the spring box design throughout the month of January. She didn't tell most of her friends, family or fans about the paid project until the box arrived at her door over the weekend. That's when it became real enough to share with the world.
"For me as an artist, it's been pretty incredible," Thibodeaux said. "They've asked me to do a social media takeover, and they've used my design for promo elsewhere, animations and the website and different things. Even though they're a big company, they never made me feel like what I was doing wasn't important or valuable. Even small, local places sometimes don't give a second thought about the artist, but I feel like they did."
The spring Be Kind box includes two pages of a product publication dedicated to Thibodeaux and her work. An email about the woman behind the box's design also went out to subscribers of the seasonal box.
"Hannah caught our eye as she captured Ellen's spirit and the farewell season theme beautifully," the email said.
DeGeneres' Emmy-winning talk show premiered in 2003. The final episode is set to air on May 26.
Thibodeaux's work as an artist goes back to her childhood days when she kept a sketchbook filled with drawings of cats dressed as fashion models. She took her first art class in high school and now works as a full-time freelance artist.
"For me, art has always been a way for me to connect with myself and others," Thibodeaux said. "I often think of it as a language I'm fluent in. Words are tricky for me at times, but doodles always seemed to convey my thoughts a little clearer."
During a time of renewed interest in minimalism, Thibodeaux considers herself a "maximalist." When in doubt, she opts to add polka dots, patterns and glitter to her work.
Learn more about Thibodeaux's work as an artist at hannahgumbo.com or the spring edition of the Be Kind box, which is still available for purchase, at bekindbyellen.com.