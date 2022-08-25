Robin Thibodeaux is the full-of-energy and passionate owner of DBR (Designs by Robin), an interior design company and a beautiful retail store in downtown Lafayette.
As a designer, Robin and her team aim to make your home (or business) not just more beautiful but a better reflection of the individual. Robin lights up when she talks about it — she is in her element.
The store itself is right on Jefferson Street and is much bigger than it appears from the outside. Robin wants you to know you can walk in and say hello or just browse. It’s eclectic and beautiful and the store is about to go all out for Halloween and Christmas.
Robin raves about her commitment to Lafayette and the downtown area. She loves everything about having a business there. She takes interns each year from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and loves seeing a new generation of designers blossom.
DBR also offers decorating services for homes and business for Christmas and other occasions; I can only imagine they are beautiful because everything this woman influences has a little of her magical energy around it. She is a joy and you will leave her store grinning; I did.
What was your first job? Mowing yards in my neighborhood
Describe a typical day in your life. Up at 4:30 a.m. (three days a week at the gym). Office by 7 a.m. when the plumbers and electricians start calling. Home by 5. Sleep by 8.
What advice would you give the younger you? Travel more.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Being a fifth-grade teacher and seeing both sides, as a parent and a teacher. It taught communication skills and being a role model.
What values do you live by? Integrity, responsibility, forgiveness.
What do you most appreciate? My family.
What is your favorite journey? Being married almost 40 years.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My pool.
What living figure most inspires you? My Mom. She is 92 and she is such an inspiration. And she's still a great cook.
What was the best advice you were ever given? To work hard. And do it right the first time.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Giver" by Lois Lowry
What is the best thing about where you live? The food and the people.
How do you "let the good times roll"? My backyard pool with a glass of wine, steak right off the pit, and watching an LSU game.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An interior designer in New York City.
What is your motto? Do it right the first time.
How would you like to be remembered? As a kind person to all.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I can do it! My parents instilled in me a work ethic that has really carried me through life.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Family, Animals, Church.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Sweet Pea.
What is your favorite word? Sweet Pea.
What do you collect? Culver Barware — cocktail glasware from the early 1940’s, along with outdoor fish art and vintage coats.
What food could you live on for a month? Sweet potatoes and chicken and sausage gumbo.
What would you change about yourself? My height! I would love to just have 2 more inches.
Describe yourself in five words. Kind, happy, energetic, thoughtful, organized.
What is your idea of happiness? The beach with my family and dog.
What is your favorite movie? I’m not really a movie person but I’m totally engrossed in "Game of Thrones."
What music defines who you are? James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner.
Who is your style icon? Jackie Kennedy. I love the collars on her dresses and coats. I have several vintage coast with a Jackie O collar.
What do you most regret? That my dad passed away when my sons were young. He would be proud of who they are today. I am!
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is the one thing I do every day without fail?
What would the answer be? I pray every morning and I clean out my purse.