- Registration is open for Theatre Baton Rouge's spring classes. For a list of the classes and to register, call (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Kids Orchestra is accepting applications for the spring semester. kidsorchestra.org/2019-2020-programs.
- The LSU Museum of Art's Alzheimer's Art Tour on Jan. 2 has been canceled. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- Le Cafe Français will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Music and refreshments are often provided. Free. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's "Sing and Swing" fundraising event at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave. The night features a celebrity karaoke competition with Ned Fasullo’s Fabulous Big Band. Local celebrities include Sister Martha Ann Abshire, Rodney Braxton, Matt Watson, Kris Cangelosi, Layne McDaniel and Stafford Wood. The event also includes dancing, a silent auction and food. Tickets start at $100, VIP passes are $200. operalouisiane.com.
- "Artists of West Baton Rouge" will open Jan. 18 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. The exhibit puts the spotlight on artists who have ties to WBR Parish and was inspired by the recent designation of Port Allen as a Louisiana Cultural District. The show runs through March 22 with a preview party scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 16. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Registration is open for LATCo. Comedy's introduction to improv classes for teens and adults beginning Jan. 20 in the company's new space at Ogden Park Shopping Center. To register, visit latcocomedy.com/classes. For more information, call (225) 955-0959 or email latcoimprov@gmail.com.
- To celebrate Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy win and 48 touchdown completions, the Baton Rouge Symphony is offering 48% off tickets for its Mozart Birthday Bash concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. At brso.org, use the promo code BURROW when ordering tickets.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's "Guys and Dolls," opening Jan. 30 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 and $21 for students. (225) 924-6496, theatrebr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Destination: Latin America" through Feb. 9 and "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection" through Feb. 23, along with its ongoing exhibit, "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- Registration is open for the St. Tammany Art Association's "Arts After School" programs, which begin on Jan. 7 at the Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. For more information, visit sttammanyartassociation.org.
- Registration is open for the St. Tammany Art Association's pottery classes on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11 in the Art House, 320. N. Columbia Ave., Covington. sttammanyartassociation.org.
- The Lafayette Art Association, 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is accepting entries Jan. 8 through Jan. 18 for its 34th annual Photographic Open Competition. The exhibit will run from Jan. 22 to March 14 with an awards reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26. This regional, juried and judged competition is open to photographers of any age, who can submit a maximum of three photo entries for an overall fee of $30. For requirements, call (337) 269-0363, email info@lafayetteart.org or visit lafayetteart.org.
- "The Art of Sir Winston Churchill" opens Jan. 17 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. This is an exhibition of paintings rarely seen in North America by the British statesman. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for a performance by dance company Flex Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Moncus Theatre in the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $38-$55. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "A Night at the Museum — Party With Mardi Gras Magic," presented by the New Iberia Museum Foundation and IberiaBank, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St.; the Sliman Theater, 129 Main St.; and a special tented area on Main Street. The event includes a silent auction. (337) 606-5977 or bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
