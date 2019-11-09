The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Destination: Latin America" through Feb. 9.
The exhibit offers a multifaceted, didactic journey through Latin American art of the 20th and 21st centuries.
Drawn from the collection of the Neuberger Museum of Art, the exhibition is organized in five sections:
- Artists affiliated with the artistic revolution that emerged after the Mexican Revolution.
- Sculptures and paintings by key South American artists exploring color, form, space and motion.
- Work by Caribbean and South American artists inspired by African art, surrealism and magical realism.
- Challenges faced by artists in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, when most of South America was under military control.
- Contemporary artists looking at themes of history, globalization, violence and social criticism.
The exhibition includes works by some of the most renowned modern and contemporary Latin American artists, including Manuel Álvarez Bravo, José Raúl Anguiano Valadez, Julio Antonio, Henry Bermudez, Leda Catunda, Carlos Cruz-Diez, José Luis Cuevas, Arturo Duclos, Lucio Fontana, Carlos Garaicoa, Florencio Gelabert, Ignacio Iturria, Alfred Jensen, Nicolás de Jesús, Wifredo Lam, Eduardo Mac Entyre, Teresa Margolles, María Martínez-Cañas, Roberto Matta, Almir Mavignier, José Clemente Orozco, Marta María Pérez Bravo, Dulce Pinzón, Betsabeé Romero, Jesús Rafael Soto, Gerardo Suter, Rufino Tamayo, Luis Tomasello and Eugenia Vargas.
The exhibition is conceived, organized and toured by the Neuberger Museum of Art, Purchase College, SUNY.
Programs coinciding with the exhibit are Printmaking for the Classroom, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16; Third Thursday cooking demonstration by Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 21; and Family Workshop, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26.
For information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.