Blues singer and guitarist Tab Benoit, known for bringing attention to Louisiana's wetland issues, will have a show in Lafayette on Friday as part of his yearlong "Whiskey Bayou" tour.
Benoit, a Rock ’n’ Bowl favorite in New Orleans, is one of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from South Louisiana.
Born in Baton Rouge, Benoit grew up in Houma, where he still lives today.
At a young age, he was exposed to the traditional Cajun waltzes and the country music broadcast on his hometown's only radio station. His father was a musician, and the family home was filled with various instruments. He began playing drums but switched to guitar because the only gigs to be had in rural Louisiana were held in churches and at church fairs, and organizers would not allow loud drums to be played at these events.
In the late '80s, Benoit began hanging out at the Blues Box, a music club and cultural center in Baton Rouge run by guitarist Tabby Thomas. He formed a trio in 1987 and began playing clubs in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
In 1992, Benoit released his first recording on the Justice Label and his touring career kicked into high gear. He began playing 250 shows a year, a schedule he has kept up for more than 20 years.
In the early 2000s, after signing with Telarc International/Concord Music Group, Benoit launched on a mission of using his music to bring attention to Louisiana's coastal erosion. He began to spend more time in the wetlands and it was where he began to write his songs. "Wetlands," his first Telarc/Concord International release, combined many musical styles that are indigenous to Louisiana, and marked his musical progression into his own original sound and style.
In 2004, Benoit founded the Voice of the Wetlands non-profit organization. He put together an all-star band that featured Cyril Neville, Anders Osborne, George Porter Jr, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Johnny Vidacovich, Johnny Sansone, and Waylon Thibodeaux that became The Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars. The Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars have released two CDs and occasionally tour throughout the country.
Benoit recently launched his own imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, which has released albums by such established artists as Eric McFadden, Damon Fowler, Eric Johanson, Jeff McCarty, and Dash Rip Rock. His 2019 tour features Benoit and several of his label’s artists.
Benoit's Lafayette show is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday at Rock 'n' Bowl, 905 Jefferson St. Tickets are $22. Tickets and information available at www.rocknbowl.com/lafayette.