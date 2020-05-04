Balsamic vinegar is a game changer. It adds both sweetness and the sharp bite of vinegar to a dish.
In this recipe, the alchemy of the vinegar, soy sauce and brown sugar turn into a delicious gravy that spoons well over rice or grits.
You can make it in the slow cooker or in an Instant Pot.
Balsamic Roast
4-5 pound beef roast
1½ cups beef broth
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
3 gloves garlic, minced
1 large onion, sliced
1 pound baby carrots
1 pound baby red potatoes, quartered
2 (14.5 ounce) cans green beans
1. In a small bowl, whisk together beef broth, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, salt, red pepper flakes and garlic.
2. Place roast in pot. Top with onions, carrots, potatoes and green beans. (If using slow cooker, add beans later so they don't turn to mush.)
In slow cooker: Cook on low for 6-8 hours. In Instant Pot: Cook on Stew/Meat setting, normal, for 45 minutes.