Megan Baptiste is a digital advertising specialist at Rally Marketing. She smiles when she talks about continual optimization. Megan thrives on being multi-faceted. She has skills across a broad range of areas and knows how to use them all together to produce creative work that makes business sense.
Megan is eager and young with an old soul. She loves to cook and write, secretly adores musical theater, and has a curiosity that drives her to find out how things work.
Megan has her own Instagram Blog — it’s about lifestyle, fashion and food; it’s who she is. Follow her @__meganalex.
An overachiever, Megan is also one of the minds behind a new brand of watches, sunglasses and apparel called Prizm. They strive to create products and a community that inspire people to tell their side of the story. You can find them at @shopprizm on instagram.
This is Megan Baptiste at 24, I can’t wait to see what is to come. It’s going to be something special to watch.
What was your first job? Chuck E. Cheese. I was actually the Chuck E. Cheese mascot. There was a dance I would do and in that awful damp suit. At one point, a lot of my classmates worked there so it was fun and I only stayed around for the free-ish food, to be honest.
Describe a typical day in your life. Pre-quarantine, a typical day would be waking up, playing with my dog, Ginger, and then getting ready for work, grabbing coffee on the way and after work unwinding with drink and working on my fifty-million projects
What advice would you give the younger you? Be YOURSELF. It makes growing up so much easier! Also, be a little vulnerable sometimes, it doesn’t make you look weak.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Entering my 20s.
What values do you live by? Respect. love and principle. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”
What do you most appreciate? I really appreciate the relationships I’ve built with people, and the things I’ve learned from them along the way.
What is your favorite journey? The journey of learning something new, even if I don’t master it.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The kitchen with music or in a bubble bath.
What living figure most inspires you? My mother; I’ve learned everything from her — her persistence, her honesty. She has always challenged me to pull the best out of myself.
What was the best advice you were ever given? To be true to yourself. Living in truth is so liberating.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Outliers" by Malcom Gladwell. It taught me how to be a better learner. Shoutout to my AP English teacher Mrs. Manuel for introducing me to this book.
What is the best thing about where you live? The festivals :)
How do you "let the good times roll"? By being in the moment, not thinking about what’s ahead. My brain thinks A LOT.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Too many things! I still believe that I can be all of them in some capacity. A chef, a writer, a doctor, an entertainer, just to name a few.
What is your motto? “Do it right or don’t do it at all.”
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as a hardworking, loyal, honest and multifaceted person.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “Girl get it together! You got this!”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Truth. Humility. Trusting in yourself.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I don’t have one! I just say whatever comes to mind at the moment, and if it sticks, it stays. But I couldn’t tell you one of them to be honest.
What is your favorite word? “Interesting…”
What do you collect? I used to collect everything as a kid! But now I would say rings and fun facts.
What food could you live on for a month? Potatoes in any form.
What would you change about yourself? My patience level. I want to improve on that so that I can become a better teacher to others.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I was a Disney kid. So probably a lead role from a Disney movie. I see a little bit of myself in everyone, so it’s hard to say.
Describe yourself in five words. Unexpected. Funny. Honest. Loving. Empathic.
What is your idea of happiness? Just living on my own terms with the support and love of the people that I cherish the most.
What is your favorite movie? I don’t have one because I have too many that I enjoy. But documentaries are my favorite genre.
What music defines who you are? One genre cannot define me; I’m a little bit of everything.
Who is your style icon? I don’t really have one, but Beyonce comes close.
What do you most regret? Sometimes I regret being a perfectionist.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where I’m originally from.
What would the answer be? New Orleans!! Loud and proud baby!