The newest event in the Acadiana Drive-In series will feature a fight night between Lafayette's own, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor.
The UFC 257 event will be live-streamed at the drive-in show on Jan. 23 at the Cajundome.
Tickets for the event went on sale at noon Wednesday, Social Entertainment announced in a news release. Early bird tickets are available now for $59 per vehicle and will later be available at $69 per vehicle. Tickets admit up to six people per vehicle.
The live action stream will be projected onto the Cajundome Convention Center building. About six fights will take place before the main event.
Front row upgrade passes will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis the night of the event for an additional fee.
Food and beverages will be sold on-site from local vendors, but attendees can also bring their own by paying a cooler fee at the gate.
The gates will open at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
The event, which is presented by Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors, is being organized by Social Entertainment.
Learn more or purchase tickets by visiting cajundome.com.