Ann DeCuir and her grandchildren Mathilde McGinn, 5, center, and River McGinn, 1, check out some of the trees on display as Christmas Tree Extravaganza opens to the public on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Christmas Tree Extravaganza is a Christmas Tree decorating competition among families businesses, creatives, and organizations. Votes can be submitted online at www.downtownlafayette.org/event/christmas-tree-extravaganza/ until Dec. 21st, when the winners will be announced at a Grand Finale event.