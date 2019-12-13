Seeking the Christmas spirit Saturday in Lafayette? Follow the maps downtown.
Anita Begnaud, CEO of Lafayette Downtown Development, says visitors can name their pleasure from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: family fun, seasonal shopping, music and art, dinner or spiritual joy.
Or try all of them — and more.
Here’s a sample of what’s on Saturday’s schedule:
Parc International’s North Pole of Downtown is serving as “Christmas central” in Lafayette, with Santa seated in the shadows of a nearby Christmas tree “grove.” Dozens of competitors have decorated trees with the public invited to choose their favorites.
Nearby, Begnaud said, festive folks can take shop local vendors for artworks and crafts, decorate cookies, sample hot chocolate or take their places on a horse-drawn carriage or the All Aboard Train Extended Christmas ride.
“There’s a lot happening,” Begnaud said. “We wanted to activate Jefferson Street.”
And so they have. That includes the Saturday evening Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., sidewalk shopping, pop-up food and drink possibilities and more. Much of Jefferson Street downtown will be closed to vehicle traffic to accommodate the bounty of seasonal events.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts will host UL Press authors who’ll be available to sign their books. Among the authors: Zachary Richard, Denise Gallagher, Darrell Bourque, Ashlee Michot and friends, Jeremiah Ariaz, Barry Ancelet, Paul Schexnayder, Elista Istre, Lynda Frese, Michael Martin, Jan Risher and Margaret Simon.
The Center for the Arts will also host a two-hour Christmas concert, “Let it Snow: A Big Easy Boys Christmas,” from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The New Orleans group will offer holiday standards and classic hits in a ’50s style.
A short walk from Jefferson Street, the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist will present a live nativity scene downtown from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will serve as a fundraiser to generate funds to serve the homeless population. Free gumbo and hot chocolate will be served.