Proud fans lined the waiting room of Lafayette Regional Airport anticipating the arrival of Dustin Poirier, a Lafayette native and mixed martial artist.

The 32-year-old fighter beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months Saturday in Las Vegas, but the result was a little less satisfying for Poirier this time around. During their fight, McGregor injured his leg, ultimately stopping the fight in the first round.

McGregor (22-6) fell to the canvas and never got up after a punch by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot. McGregor’s leg and ankle buckled when he stepped back from the blow, and Poirier finished the round raining blows down on the former two-division UFC champion.

Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight. McGregor disagreed, saying there was “not one check.”

“You never want to get a win that way, but what happened was the result of checking a kick,” Poirier said. “I’m more than sure of it. He got what he had coming to him. Karma is a mirror.”

In spite of the circumstances surrounding the fight, Poitier was greeted by eager fans upon his arrival Sunday.

"From everything I've seen, he seems to be a stand-up person," Melissa Rene, a fan of Poirier, said.

From little kids to grown adults, locals came to support Poirier after his time away from home, which was about 10 weeks, according to Jere' Folley Chaisson, Poirier's mother.

Also there to greet him was his 4-year-old daughter, Parker Noelle.

"She just wants to see her dad," Chaisson said.

The Lafayette native is more than just a fighter to local fans, he is someone they can be proud of.

"We don't know a whole lot about him, but we just watch him because he's a local guy and he did good. We're happy for him," a local supporter said.

Poirier's charity The Good Fight Foundation has raised and donated thousands to local causes, including a $500,000 from McGregor in April to Acadiana Boys & Girls Clubs.

As people left the airport, whispers of glee could be heard from underneath their breath saying, 'I just met Dustin'.

"That's a good man right there, ain't enough like him out there," a fan said after meeting Poirier.