Acadiana Animal Aid's signature gala, Bark in the Dark, has grown bigger and better every year.
Thanks to a who's who of Lafayette's finest supporters and sponsors, this year's extravaganza on Sept. 26 filled the UL Atchafalaya Ballroom to capacity.
A local celebrity and pet contest got folks involved in the voting process by selecting a favorite person-pet duo. The goodhearted race raised thousands for the local no-kill shelter and its adoption and pet-saving efforts. We can't think of a better way to dabble in the political process than this.
The winner was 8-year-old Vivienne Rae Johnson and her dog Ladybug, also 8. Vivienne is the grandchild of Bob and Sandy Giles, who have helped turn the Bark in the Dark event into the can't-miss party of the year. The live auction alone is worth the price of a ticket. Lucky bidders vied for everything from a week at a Tuscan Villa in Italy to a luxury private yacht trip to the Caribbean.
This is a cause close to many hearts, and we can see why. In a world where there is so much cruelty, this is one small thing we can all do. Congratulations Acadiana Animal Aid on a hugely successful night.