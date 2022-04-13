Spring was in the air and hats were everywhere as the Acadiana Symphony’s premier fundraiser made its debut back on the scene after a two-year hiatus thanks to COVID. The festive brunch and fashion show, presented by the Eddy Knight Family Foundation, was Monday, April 4 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. This was the 30th annual event hosted by the Acadiana Symphony Women's League, a sub-committee of Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. In true Mad Hatters tradition, the style show included local clothing boutiques showcasing the latest and greatest spring fashions. Of course, with ladies in hats and fashions of their own everywhere, there had to be a best hat contest. They were all winners in our book because the proceeds from the sold-out party support ASO's music education programs and youth orchestra. Our hats are off to you ASO, and your successful return to the party!
Kris Wartelle: It’s A Mad, Mad Hatters World
Kris Wartelle
