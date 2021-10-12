Last year at this time, COVID-19 cases were on the rise and there were questions about how to safely celebrate Halloween. This year, cases and hospitalizations in Acadiana are on a steep decline and even the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says it's safe for kids to go trick-or-treating.

"This is a time that children love. It's a very important part of the year for children," Fauci told CNN. "I think that, particularly if you're vaccinated, you can get out there and enjoy it."

With public health safety questions answered, here are some trick-or-treating events scheduled in Lafayette Parish.

+3 Downtown Rising concert to return to Lafayette in November; here's who's on the lineup Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia will co-headline Downtown Rising 2021. The event was canceled last year due to Covid-19 and it will return on November 11, 2021, at limited capacity.

Trick-or-treating times in Lafayette, Youngsville, Broussard, Carencro, Duson and Scott are 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Trunk or Treat: 5 pm to 7 p.m. Oct. 23, Judice Park in Duson (wear your costume!)

6th Annual Trunk or Treat at Hub City Ford (2909 SE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette): 11 a.m. to 1:30 pm. Costume contest will be held at 1 p.m.

Hub City Ford is also hosting a Hay Maze from October 15 - October 30.

Drive-thru trick or treat: Scott Business Association in partnership with Scott Area Team Sports, Scott Police Department, and The City of Scott will be hosting the 2nd annual Scary Street in Scott. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31 on Lions Club Road in Scott. This is a drive-through trick or treat event where Lions Club Road will be blocked off and local businesses and organizations will be handing out candy to children inside the vehicles.

Read the full list of trick-or-treat times at KATC.com.