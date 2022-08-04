Four years after it was removed from its perch outside Cal's Western Store and after eight months in the living room of Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux, an iconic Johnston Street horse statue on Wednesday was elevated to its new home in Moncus Park.
The fiberglass horse stood atop a sign at Cal's Western Store on Johnston Street since the mid-1960s and became a landmark as the city grew around and engulfed the store.
When co-owners and brothers Gary and Jim Gautreau closed the store in 2018, Comeaux suggested they donate the horse to Moncus Park, formerly known as the University of Louisiana Horse Farm.
A grant from the Schumacher Family Foundation, Comeaux said, paid for fiberglass repairs and painting by local musician Major Handy and artist Robert Dafford. The statue remainded in Handy's workshop waiting to be erected as the park was under construction.
Comeaux and wife Jackie Lyle were leaving on a trip last December for the Christmas holiday when they got a call saying the horse needed to be moved out of Handy's workshop, she said.
In a hurry to leave town, they placed the horse in their living room, which was constructed by previous owners who were square dancers, so it's pretty large, Lyle said, about 33 feet long by 20 feet wide.
"It just sort of stayed there," Lyle said. "At first I set up the horse by the concert grand piano, then turned it like it was watching the television with us."
There's a nook in the living room that she thought resembled a stable. Even though the horse was too big for it, it stayed in the nook a long time. She resisted the temptation to decorate the horse for the holidays, afraid it would scratch the new finish.
But on Wednesday, Comeaux placed a sombrero on its head for a photo, posting it on Facebook with the caption, "Adios Amigos! i'm off to Moncus Park."
Lyle said she'll miss the horse, which she was fond of. Their little dog, Wally, not so much.