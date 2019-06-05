Ecclesiates 9:12 For man also knoweth not his time.

On April 27, Chris Trahan died suddenly of a heart attack.

He was 63, and many were caught by surprise. I’ve known Chris from covering the Cajun and zydeco music scene pretty much since I’ve been here.

He was always congenial and probably bought me a beer or two.

“Chris was the life of the party,” said Janine Dugas, his dance partner for 30 years, including the touring Cajun folklore troupe, Renaissance Cadienne. “He was always telling jokes. It really came out at his funeral everybody called him a Cajun Ambassador.”

An IT contractor, Chris “promoted Cajun culture all the time” wherever he was sent around the U.S, said Janine.

“We taught dancing all over the world, really,” she said. “We were in France, Belgium, Ireland, Martinique. It was amazing. We traveled a lot with Renaissance Cadienne.”

Chris was the emcee at the Giant Omlette Festival and a performer in Mary Chapin Carpenter’s “Down at the Twist and Shout” video filmed in Washington, D.C.

He also sang and played guitar and loved to jam.

“I was always glad to see him,” Janine said. “He always wanted a kiss, too. He kissed everybody he saw.”

A bon vivant to be sure.

“Chris lived for the moment,” Janine said. “He never did save a penny.”

And when she saw the funeral expenses pretty much left to his son, Janine organized a Celebration of Life Benefit, at 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Hall, 120 VFW Road, Duson. Call 337-281-3754 for more.

It’s also Chris’ 64th birthday.

“I read how much the funeral cost,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

In typical south Louisiana fashion, there’ll be music (Jambalaya Cajun Band, Adeline et les Amis du Teche, Jonno Frishberg & Friends, and Cajun jam) and food and auction.

Cover is $10 and all proceeds go to defray funeral costs.

“I’m doing it because I loved Chris,” said Janine. “He was a good friend. And I didn’t want his son to get stuck with the bill.”

Janine wants to emphasize the Cajun Jam at the end of the day.

“I want all his musician friends to come to his birthday jam,” she said, adding that those with instruments can bypass the cover charge. “So I’d like as much jamming because that was a big part of his life, too.”

Death touched the Cajun music scene again just recently.

Andrew Cormier Sr. and Gurvais Matte were both in their 80s, both well-respected Cajun musicians, and they both died on Sunday.

Andrew, hailed as an “Accordion King,” and according to his obituary, played his first dance at 13 in Lewisburg. He then played for President Lyndon B. Johnson at the Kennedy Center in 1968. His songs, “Creole Stomp” and “Chataignier Waltz” became hits in the region.

The Cajun French Music Association, Lafayette Chapter, honored Andrew, as “one of the most under recognized accordion players” in March 2017.

Andrew, 82, died at the Acadian Medical Center in Eunice.

I didn’t know Gurvais personally, but I was familiar with his Cajun music radio program, Dimanche Matin, on KRVS 88.7 FM. He was a regular at Prejean’s Restaurant for nearly 40 years.

Gurvais, 85, lost his life when a woman fleeing Lafayette City Marshal’s Office in her vehicle collided with the car he was riding in. Gurvais’ companion, Doris Prudhomme was at the wheel. Doris and the perpetrator survived the irresponsible incident.

Speaking of nonsensical deaths, this past Friday, 12 people were killed in a mass shooting in my hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia. It boggles the mind that such horrific acts played out on innocents; no different than flying planes into buildings.

Sometimes, though, death is not unexpected; it’s part of the job called war.

Death came large in June 1944. And come Thursday, it’s the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

It was the first day of Operation Overlord, which began on the beaches of Normandy and ran through August when the good guys chased the Nazis, who carried the same Nazi flag seen on American streets today, across the River Seine.

In all, 425,000 allied and German troops were killed.

Still, thing is, death doesn’t care. Never did. We’re just left to figure it out. Or not.