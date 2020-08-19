Brandy Guidry Aubé is a teacher/designer/fabricator/quality controller/ mother. She is a natural with metal and can make almost anything. Brandy is a creative force who this year has decided to share her talent and drive with the students as the art teacher at St. Bernard School in Breaux Bridge. This is her first year teaching, and she is excited about being in the classroom and creating in her studio for clients.
Brandy was just featured in an amazing video that shows exactly what she does, hunt it down on YouTube or find the link on her instagram @brandy.studioaube.
What was your first job? Me and my sister were 17 & 15 respectively when we began as vocalists in my uncle’s band called Southwind. We also sang at weddings. I also worked at Reid Reiner’s Gallery as a picture framer.
Describe a typical day in your life. Keep myself, my child, a couple of dogs, and some plants alive. My husband has to fend for himself (sorry Kory). Make a little money by either going to my part-time day job or building something for a client in my shop. Add on to my to-do list to keep the thoughts from swirling around my head, and then I get some sleep, which I am VERY good at.
What advice would you give the younger you? Quit being afraid to take risks and get out of your own way! Done is better than perfect! Do NOT undervalue yourself!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Studying design in college certainly led me to be who I am now. It expanded my horizons, introduced me to like-minded people, and it is where I met someone who had the space and tools to begin metal work-ing. And obviously, becoming a mother shapes who you are in profound ways.
What values do you live by? When you start something…finish it…even when the passion wanes.
What do you most appreciate? Funny people, good design, and my family.
What is your favorite journey? As a classic rock fan, I love their early albums, ha!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my workshop!
What living figure most inspires you? Not one person, but, all makers and artists who create something where there was nothing.
What was the best advice you were ever given? My grandfather used to say, “Feel Like A King, Smell Like a Queen.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? I am not much of a reader unless it’s something explaining a “how-to” and I don’t sit down very often to read or watch TV.
What is the best thing about where you live? Specifically speaking as to where my house is located (we’ve got several acres), it is quiet and my workshop is only a few feet from my door and I can make all the noise that Ineed to! Also, we are pretty close to family.
How do you "let the good times roll"? The most fun I have is when I am performing with our classic rock cover band called The Magnalites. I am the vocalist and my sister is the drummer/vocalist. My cousin, Maegan, is the guitar player/vocalist, and our uncle (Shane) is the keyboard/acoustic guitar player. We occasionally have our other cousin Jordy on bass guitar. We’ve all been playing music together since we were young. It’s so much fun. Also, the good times roll every Halloween when I make costumes and/or play a character all night (see the question about “my motto”).
What did you want to be when you grew up? I still don’t know. When I was in the 8th grade, I wanted to be on Saturday Night Live.
What is your motto? NEVER break character.
How would you like to be remembered? For being somewhat entertaining, funny, and making tons of cool and beautiful things.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “Brandy, get your **** together!”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Being able to make things with my hands, Halloween, and Rock and Roll…Yeow!
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Mais
What is your favorite word? Phoenix…I’ve used it as a password for a long time…Whoops, better go change them!
What do you collect? Tools and mid-century chairs.
What food could you live on for a month? Beans of any kind.
What would you change about yourself? I would have, could have, should have more CONFIDENCE!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Sometimes I’m an Eeyore, but I’ve been told Leslie Nope from "Parks and Rec."
Describe yourself in five words. Creative. Cautious. Comical. Fluid. Perfectionist. (I had to ask for help on this one.)
What is your idea of happiness? It would really be satisfying to scratch everything on my to-do list off at LEAST once. I would be so happy for 15 minutes!
What is your favorite movie? See the question regarding my book recommendation…
What music defines who you are? Classic Rock (60s-70s) all the way! Rush is my favorite!
Who is your style icon? Rosie the Riveter. I’m in workwear most of the time. Dickie’s coveralls (jumpsuit) have been a wardrobe staple of mine for almost 20 years. They are my go-to even when I’m not working in them.
What do you most regret? Letting fear of failure hold me back. Also, I wish I would have flown in an airplane before 2019. First flight at 42 years old!
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is it like being a female in a predominately male area of work?
What would the answer be? It was harder when I was younger; now I know what I am capable of and I sometimes have to have the conversation of disbelief or proof before we even talk about what I can do. I’ve heard my share of ugly/nasty things. Sometimes I feel undervalued. But I have discovered a whole wonderful supportive maker community out there via social media and have made some of the best friends that I could ever ask for…and that community is full of bad ass ladies!