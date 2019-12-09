It was the official start of Christmas for many who attended the Alexandre Mouton House Museum party on Dec. 4. The historic home and museum was decked to the halls (as it always is) in traditional greenery with pops of red and gold everywhere. Antique furniture and tables were adorned with the homemade delights prepared by museum supporters and volunteers that include the ladies of Les Vingt-Quatre. The group hosts the fundraising soiree every year in order to raise the funds that maintain the museum and keep it open for all to enjoy. The Alexandre Mouton House is a Lafayette institution that dates back to the 1800s. The Christmas party is also an institution, to us, because it is one of our favorite events of the year with some of our favorite Lafayette ladies. Ramona Mouton, Anita Saitta, et al. You know who you are. Merry Christmas and thank you all for that you do.
Kris Wartelle: Making it merry at the Mouton House
- BY KRIS WARTELLE | Contributing writer
Kris Wartelle
