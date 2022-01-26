When Nathan Nguyen conceptualized a Creole sushi roll with dirty rice and crab boil, he thought it would be one of those novelty dishes that performed better on social media than on the taste buds.

Yet the 21-year-old home cook and social media influencer found that the bold Creole and Asian flavors complimented each other well. He's made the fusion sushi dish five times this month for his family.

"I'm going to be completely honest. When I made it, I thought it was going to be a one-time thing: Make it, eat it, then I'm done," Nguyen said. "But when I made it and gave it to my family, they really enjoyed it — especially my little brothers. So after posting and developing the recipe, they actually asked for more. I enjoyed it. My parents enjoyed it. My little brothers enjoyed it. I could definitely see myself making it a lot more in the future."

Nguyen is a Houston native who grew up eating Tony Chachere's seasoning and products. A few months ago, Nguyen reached out to the Opelousas-based company and asked if he could be an influencer for the brand by promoting Tony Chachere's products to his growing number of social media followers.

The Creole sushi roll is the third recipe he's developed for the iconic Louisiana brand. He's also made jalapeno shrimp bombs and seafood-stuffed potato skins.

"The fans have just been loving his dishes," said Amanda Smith, who oversees public relations and marketing for Tony Chachere's. "They're blowing up."

More than 1,500 people have shared a Jan. 20 Tony Chachere's Facebook post featuring the Creole sushi recipe.

The sushi roll features Tony Chachere's dirty rice mix, fish fry, crab boil and seasoning blend along with more traditional sushi staples of shrimp, imitation crab, avocado and seaweed.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that it's spicy, but it definitely has a bold and really strong flavor," Nguyen said. "But that shouldn't deter someone from trying it because everything really evens out, especially with the crab salad, how it has the creaminess of the mayo, and then there's cream cheese and avocado in there as well. With everything, you have a little bit of saltiness, a little bit of spicy, that Creole-Cajun blend in the mix. I think it's really, really balanced."

Nguyen earned his bachelor's degree in psychology last year, but he doesn't plan to pursue a career in the social sciences. Instead, he's hoping to one day open his own restaurant.

"I've found out that my passion is cooking," Nguyen said. "I started a TikTok on a whim after my friends and family told me to try it out. My main goal as of now is to start selling plates then graduate to a food truck. Eventually, I do want to have my own restaurant. That's kind of my dream."

His TikTok account, @Capt.Cooking, has accumulated more than 323,000 followers in just a few months.

His most popular video to date is a tutorial for an indulgent Cajun dish: boudin-stuffed salmon on a bed of crab and spinach topped with shrimp in a butter and wine sauce.

"The reason that I like to cook is that I just like to eat. It's really simple," Nguyen said. "I learned how to cook the simpler things from my mom and my grandma. But I have an experimental palate, I guess you could say. So I really do like mixing things up and seeing what would taste good and what wouldn't taste good because you never know unless you try."

Tony Chachere's is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Nguyen and Smith would only hint at events planned for the milestone anniversary but wouldn't share more about what's in store.

In the meantime, you can try the Creole sushi roll for yourself. Here's Nguyen's recipe:

Dirty rice tempura shrimp sushi roll

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2-3 people

Ingredients

1/2 pound shrimp, deveined

2-5 imitation crab sticks

1 avocado, sliced

1 bell pepper, sliced

2 sheets seaweed paper

green onions, chopped

1/4 cup Kewpie mayo (Japanese mayo)

Cream cheese, sliced

1 cup milk

1 egg

Frying oil

Tony’s original Creole seasoning, to taste

1 box Tony’s crispy Creole fish fry mix

1 box Tony’s Creole dirty rice dinner mix

Tony’s supreme Creole crab boil, to taste

Directions

Making the shrimp:

In a bowl, combine the milk and egg. This is your wet mix.

In another bowl, pour out the contents of the Tony’s crispy Creole fish fry mix. This is your dry mix.

Slightly cut each shrimp along the spine (two horizontal slits at the top and one slit at the bottom), then use your fingers and gently press down until you hear the shrimp "pop." This prevents the shrimp from curling up while frying. Be careful not to cut the shrimp all the way through.

Dip a shrimp into the wet mix and shake off the excess. Then dip the shrimp into the dry mix and shake off the excess.

Drop the shrimp into hot oil and fry for 2-3 minutes, flipping them halfway through cook time.

Once done, take the shrimp out of the hot oil and let them drain on a wire rack or a plate lined with paper towels.

Making the crab salad:

Shred the imitation crab.

Add the Kewpie mayo and green onions, season to taste with Tony’s original Creole seasoning and combine.

Making the Creole sushi:

Prepare Tony’s Creole dirty rice dinner mix according to the box instructions and let cool.

Spread some of the Tony’s Creole dirty rice over a sheet of seaweed paper, and flip it over.

Place some avocado slices, bell pepper slices, cream cheese, crab salad and shrimp onto the seaweed paper.

Gently roll up the seaweed paper, pressing the roll together to ensure everything stays in place and slice the roll.

Garnish with Tony’s supreme Creole crab boil, Kewpie mayo, green onion and enjoy!