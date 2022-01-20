Moncus Park is rolling out an ever-expanding list of free events — exercise classes, art activities and educational sessions — to draw the public into the newly opened nonprofit park and begin building a sense of community around the green space.

The 100-acre nonprofit community park opened for regular operation on Jan. 1, following a special two-week schedule of Christmas celebrations.

The planned classes are split into three key categories: arts and culture, health and wellness, and environmental education. Scheduled events include yoga sessions for adults and children, introductory French lessons in partnership with St. Landry French immersion charter school École Saint-Landry and a painting class for children.

The classes will be divided between three locations in the park: the Festival Lawn, Farmers Market Oak and Park Circle, Moncus Park marketing strategist Mary Allie Hebert said.

The park team has plans to continue expanding the events calendar, with roughly 10 partners in talks to schedule free sessions at the park in coming weeks, she said. Partners include local businesses, other nonprofits and cultural groups, and classes are planned by quarter.

While each week averages two free events now, the hope is to have that number up to six events weekly by March, Hebert said.

“We want to engage and connect with our community, partner and work with businesses and collaborate with other nonprofits to not only provide a park to the community but also to provide a space where people can come together and enjoy new things, new opportunities and maybe experience something they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise,” Hebert said.

So far feedback has been positive, the spokesperson said.

The Moncus Park team is tweaking the programming as they learn what works and take in attendee feedback, like determining what spaces function best for what activities and where additional lighting is needed to facilitate certain events, Hebert said.

“Feedback is really crucial to us, especially as a newly opened park, not just for programming but in general. We invite the public to give us feedback as much as possible,” Hebert said.

Here is the current schedule of free events at Moncus Park: