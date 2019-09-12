Interested in learning more about gardening?
Learn all about it from the ground up in a two-day gardening school sponsored by the Lafayette Garden Club and the National Garden Council.
The two-day school will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24-25 at the Ira Nelson Horticulture Center, 2206 Johnston St., Lafayette.
Basic botany, soils, outdoor growing techniques and plant propagation will be taught by credential instructors, including LSU horticulture specialist Allen Owings and licensed horticulturalist Tina Jumonville.
The fee is $72 and includes breakfast, lunch and training materials. Participants also will tour a garden with a unique underground rainwater storage system.
Deadline to register is Sept. 15. To register, call Linda Broussard at (337) 985-7570 or text (337) 288-3214.