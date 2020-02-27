FRIDAY

LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: 7:30 p.m., Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. The LPO heralds the return of spring with Beethoven's "Pastoral" plus works by Ives and Prokofiev, with pianist Ziang Xu, Earl Lee conducting. $20 and $37. www.columbiatheatre.org.

MAGICAL MALE REVUE: 10 p.m., The District Event Center, 4607 Johnston St., Lafayette. Featuring a cast of male dance entertainers. VIP tickets are $50 and include a meet-and-greet with the show members one hour prior to show, along with premium seating; general admission tickets $25.

SATURDAY

HEALING TRADITIONS LECTURE SERIES — ACADIAN BROWN COTTON: 11 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. This Lafayette Master Gardeners program will include a brief history of cotton in Louisiana, the Acadians and the growing cycle of Acadian brown cotton. A PowerPoint presentation will show photos of planting to harvesting and the fiber processed into thread.

"HOP" AT MOVIES IN THE PARC: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Get ready for Easter with the exciting adventure of teenage runaway, E.B. and his journey to become a drummer in a rock 'n' roll band. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and other creature comforts to stay cozy during the movie. Popcorn, snacks and other concessions will be available for sale.

AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION GALA: 7 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Multi-Purpose Center, 818 12th St., Lafayette. Celebrating African American heritage in Acadiana, the annual gala and parade's theme is “ Let Freedom Ring: Organizations Empowering the Community.” Groups making a difference in community will be honored.

UL SYMPHONY STRING DAY CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., University of Louisiana Lafayette Angelle Hall, 601 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. The symphony orchestra's free concert will feature guest string performers. More than 130 pre-college string players from throughout Louisiana will join forces with the symphony to perform Warlock’s "Capriol Suite" and Coldplay’s "Viva la Vida." The symphony will also perform Ferdinand David’s "Concertino for Trombone and Orchestra" (featuring UL trombone student Trevor Moosa) and the finale from Shostakovich’s "Symphony No. 5."

SUNDAY

MASQUERADE BRIDAL SHOW: Noon, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Say Yes to the Dress'" Randy Fenoli. $20, general admission; $50 VIP tickets.

AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PARADE: 2 p.m., starting at True Vine Ministries and ending at Super 1 Foods. Parade marshal is state Rep. Terry Landry.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through March 14. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones