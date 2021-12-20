While Rachael Sudul works in advertising sales at KATC, she considers herself part of the marketing team for each small business she works with. She loves the strategy and introducing businesses to advertising on TV, streaming and all things digital. If you want to talk to her you can find her via their website.
Rachael is also on the board for the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio, which is planning (with fingers crossed) its parade for the Mardi Gras 2022. Rachael has also combined her love for Rio with her passion for helping Parish Proud and they are working together to make their parades and balls both cleaner and greener.
With all of her creativity it’s not surprising that Rachael is also an artist, she had her first painting exhibition this year and is planning more in the future.
What was your first job? At 14, Selling Jantzen sweaters at LA’s finest Swap Meet
Describe a typical day in your life? Wake up to two very hungry and vocal cats. Ash will usually crawl on my chest and either lick my nose or tap my eyes with her paws. Loki will jump up next to me on my bed and paw at my phone; he understands that when that “thing” starts making a bunch of noise I will get up. Pretty sure he’s trying to get it to make the sound immediately.
The coffee brews, I watch a little news. I will start thinking about work and getting my to-do list ready for the day/week.
Depending on the day, I’m getting my senior daughter over to class and various other things she needs to do .
The evenings are usually dedicated to family – whoever is around that evening. Jeremy and I are usually cooking and watching football/hockey or a new episode of "Yellowstone" unless I have a Krewe of Rio meeting. Kids are everywhere. We have five between the two of us… Cajun Brady Bunch.
What advice would you give the younger you? Believe what people tell you about themselves and meet people precisely where they are on their own path — then you can make your own choices as to how you want to invest in the relationship with them.
Live in your truth – defend your own honor but never your pride.
Own your mistakes as well as your successes.
Gratitude and kindness are the soul’s fuel.
Anger is just a mask and cape that fear wears.
Start investing right away.
Drink the good whiskey.
Wear red lipstick. Often.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? When I was a kid, I leased a horse from a ranch in Portola Valley, California. I am an only child, so growing up I was extremely independent and very adventurous, much to my single mother’s chagrin. I rode my bike to the ranch and walked what seemed like end-less miles out into the vast pasture to find my horse each day grazing with the other horses that lived on the ranch. One afternoon I was feeling a bit rambunctious, perhaps mixed with a bit of young frustration and I just wanted to jump on my horse and run. Run with her as fast as I could, run with all the horses in the pasture. I found my horse and we approached each other as we did every day, I fastened the halter, found a tree stump or something to step up on, and jumped on her bare back. It was windy out and she could feel my energy… so we took off running. I was swinging the rope around, hootin’ and hollerin’, her ears pointed back to hear my every request. The other horses saw us and decided to join. A few minutes later it turned into a stampede that I thought was cer-tainly out of my control and could do some serious damage. I remember the joy and thrill of reckless abandon turning into absolute terror that I had started something that was going to end terribly. I caught my calm and started to round up the other horses rather than continue to stir their frenzy, circling them into themselves until they couldn’t run any farther. In that moment I realized the power of influence and how it can become some-thing wild and free and then unintentionally explode into something very dangerous and out of control. But I also discovered leadership; I realized I had the ability to see the larg-er picture and held the personal power to take the responsibility and recognize solutions and actions to better the situation for everyone involved. I was 12, but it was very clear.
What values do you live by? I live in and own my truth, but I have enough courage to question my own beliefs and change when I discover something different or realize there is a better way.
What do you most appreciate? Time and experiences.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On the beach, walking early in the morning with a cup of good coffee
What living figure most inspires you? My mom. Inspiration and aggravation — we are very much alike.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Rest, but never quit.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Krishna Murti’s "Think on These Things." Every time I read it, I get something new out of it.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people I share it with.
How do you "let the good times roll"? The Krewe of Rio and ice hockey. I have made incredible lifelong friendships being a part of both of these groups.
What did you want to be when you grew up? FBI agent or forensic psychologist.
What is your motto? Seize the moment.
How would you like to be remembered? I left my people and my piece of the world better than when I arrived.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Get out of your own way.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My laughter/sense of humor, my unending thirst for documentaries, my ability to be “Bright Side Betty.”
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Bruh.” I’ve been in Louisiana for over 20 years so I’ve moved on from “Dude.”
What is your favorite word? Shenanigans
What do you collect? Art supplies and pens. I use them all so is it really a collection?
What food could you live on for a month? It’s a toss up between Mexican and Japanese – although Japanese might be a little kinder to my waist size if I’m eating it for a month.
What would you change about yourself? I tend to either overthink and plan things out to death (my version of worry), or make rash decisions and action of change, big and small (my reaction to fear).
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Harley Quinn
Describe yourself in five words. Empath, loving, listener, learner, competitive
What is your idea of happiness? Cooking and eating dinner with family and friends, painting, fishing, ice hockey
What is your favorite movie? "Like Water for Chocolate"
What music defines who you are? '70s folk/rock and the Beatles really defined me as a child growing up with musician parents. But you could find me at all the hip hop clubs in Hollywood in the early 90’s so now I require great lyrics and a sick beat from all my music.
Who is your style icon? Coco Chanel. She was impeccable.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What's the craziest thing you’ve done in the name of love?
What would the answer be? Moved from Sausalito to Louisiana… staying for the same reason, just a different love.